NMLPDC Hosts AROC

Naval Medical Leadership and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) hosted a 10-day Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC) led by the Leader Develop Directorate from 5 – 16 January 2026 consisting of 40 Navy Medical Community Officers in the ranks of O-4 and O-5.



This course prepares mid to senior grade Medical Community Officers to assume increased operational and enterprise leadership responsibilities critical to sustaining medical readiness across the Navy Medical Enterprise (NME).



By equipping officers with a deeper understanding of operational medicine, resource management, and enterprise level decision making, AROC directly contributes to Navy Medicine’s ability to deliver ready medical forces in support of the Fleet and Joint Force.



The course is run by Cmdr. Jason Delinsky, Medical Service Corps, NMLPDC’s Director of Leader Development, who brings with him a diverse background consisting of more than 20 years of experience in various military treatment facility, operational, and headquarters-level settings.



“AROC is designed to enhance the officer’s knowledge, skills, abilities, and connections with fellow officers from the Navy Medical Community’s diverse Corps to increase confidence and his/her potential for success in Executive Medicine and/or positions with greater scale, scope, and responsibility across the NME,” said Delinsky. “The course helps officers understand the significant influence they have in leading personnel to deliver desired outcomes for the mission sets Navy Medicine is charged with supporting.



NMLPDC convenes six to eight AROC sessions per fiscal year with each session consisting of approximately 40 officers selected by their respective Corps Career Planners. During the two-week course, students receive more than 30 individual periods of instruction to help inform, guide, and challenge officers related to the various duties and responsibilities they are expected to understand or perform in the future with particular attention on aspects of leadership in the operational environment.



“The ability to engage directly with senior leaders who are operating within today’s constraints added credibility and relevance that cannot be replicated through virtual or static content,” said a student in the course. “The course was strengthened by facilitators with significant operational leadership experience, ensuring discussions were grounded in the realities of leading in complex and constrained environments.”



During the course, student learning is supported through a variety of teaching modalities from lectures to facilitated discussions, to interactive role play which offers an opportunity to test the waters of executive leadership in a psychologically safe environment.



“It is easy to criticize the decisions and judgements of other’” said Delinsky. “But when one takes a step on the other side, they find that being the leader or decision maker is not always easy and often places them in challenging or uncomfortable situations where all the information wanted or needed is not available.”



A key concept covered in the course, however, is helping officers understand they are rarely alone and, in most cases, do not have to rely only on personal knowledge and experience.



“The most successful leaders leverage the knowledge, skills, and abilities of those around them,” said Delinsky. “When employed effectively, these attributes help build trust and result in greater team effectiveness.”



As stated in the Surgeon General’s Fiscal Year 2026 Campaign Order, Line of Effort 4 is to “Assemble and retain talented Naval Medical Forces” with the end state being an NME “fully manned with qualified Naval Medical Forces at the 100 percent level.”



As global demands evolve and operational complexity increases, the need for agile, strategically minded medical leaders has never been greater. Through courses such as AROC, NMLPDC ensures Navy Medicine remains ready to support the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Force – anytime, anywhere.



NMLPDC is the cornerstone of Navy Medicine's professional training, leadership development, and education mission; maintaining collaborative relationships with more than 300 military and civilian higher learning institutions while annually supporting 3,000 Federal uniformed services, civilian, and allied foreign military members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2026 Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:34 Story ID: 559304 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMLPDC Hosts AROC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.