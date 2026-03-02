Christening of the Future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

On September 27, 2025, the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr.(DDG 126) was christened at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. The tradition of ship christenings dates back to ancient times when ceremonies were held to bless new vessels. Today, a ship's christening marks its official naming and celebrates its future service. The ceremony culminates with the ship's sponsors breaking a bottle of champagne against the hull. Both of the ship’s sponsors, Mrs. Janet Wilson Taylor, General Wilson’s daughter, and the Honorable Susan J. Rabern, were present to bless the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr.(DDG 126).They broke two bottles of champagne against the ship and gave the standard blessing: “For the United States of America, I christen thee LOUIS H. WILSON JR. May God bless this ship and all who sail in her.”

