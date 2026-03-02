(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mast Stepping Ceremony of the Future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

    Mast stepping ceremony at Bath Iron Works for the future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

    Photo By Lt. Sydney Sisler | Colonel (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum, USMC, namesake for PCU Harvey Barnum (DDG 124),...... read more read more

    BATH, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Story by Lt. Sydney Sisler 

    PCU Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

    On September 26, 2025, the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) reached a significant construction milestone with its mast stepping ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine.

    Distinguished guests for the occasion included Captain Jeff W. Benson, the Commanding Officer of PCU DDG 126; both of the ship’ssponsors, Mrs. Janet Wilson Taylor,General Wilson’s daughter,and the Honorable Susan J. Rabern; General John Paxton, the 33rd Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps; Lieutenant General George Taylor, former Surgeon General of the Air Force; Rear Admiral Jim Aiken, former Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Southern Command; Rear Admiral Brian Metcalf, Program Executive Officer of Ships; Captain Josh Fields, Commanding Officer of Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath; Colonel Harvey Barnum, a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of PCU DDG 124; Ann Zumwalt, President of the Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy and daughter of Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, the 19th Chief of Naval Operations; and Mr. Chuck Krugh, President of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

    The mast stepping is a time-honored naval tradition that dates back to ancient times. Historically, the placement of a ship’s mast marked the point when a keel transformed into a true sailing vessel.There is evidence that the ritual of placing coins and other items beneath the mast began with ancient Greek and Roman mariners. It was believed that these offerings would serve as payment to Charon, the ferryman of the underworld, to ensure safe passage for the souls of sailors lost at sea. Another theory suggests that the coins could be used to purchase a new mast if the original was lost in battle or to a storm. While these beliefs have evolved, the tradition of placing items of significance in the mast has endured as a token of good luck, guaranteeing "fair winds and following seas."

    Below are a few of the items placed in the mast stepping box:

    • General Wilson’s dog tags and awards and rank at time of his retirement.
    • Sand collected from Asan Beach, which lies below Fonte Hill, the sight of General Wilson’s Medal of Honor actions.
    • A1944 half-dollar, in honor of the year General Wilson was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on Guam.
    • Acoin and letterfrom General Peter Pace, United States Marine Corps, 16th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
    • Coinsfrom the ship’s christening Commanding Officer, the 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, the 79th Secretary of the Navy, and the 34th Chief of Naval Operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:17
    Story ID: 559298
    Location: BATH, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mast Stepping Ceremony of the Future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126), by LT Sydney Sisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mast stepping ceremony at Bath Iron Works for the future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)
    Mast stepping ceremony at Bath Iron Works for the future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)
    Mast stepping ceremony at Bath Iron Works for the future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)
    Mast stepping ceremony at Bath Iron Works for the future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)
    Mast stepping ceremony at Bath Iron Works for the future USS Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCU Louis H. Wilson Jr.
    DDG 126
    Mast stepping ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version