New Leash on Life: BAMC commissions furry friend to Soldier Recovery Unit

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, March 3, 2026– In a ceremony filled with heartfelt speeches and enthusiastic tail wags, Brooke Army Medical Center welcomed its newest four-legged officer Feb. 27, 2026.

Phoenix, a facility dog assigned to the Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit, was commissioned to the rank of Warrant Officer One.

The lighthearted ceremony, complete with rank pinning and a formal oath, underscored a serious mission: supporting wounded, ill and injured Soldiers as they navigate recovery and transition.

The commissioning marks a significant milestone for the SRU, which has long advocated for a facility dog to join their family.

The ceremony, hosted by Lt. Col. Anthony C. Morrow, SRU commander, was a joyous occasion.

"Today we commission Phoenix," Morrow said during the ceremony. "His mission is simple, yet profound: to support the Soldiers of the Soldier Recovery Unit with an unwavering presence and steadfast loyalty."

Morrow highlighted Phoenix's unique orders.

"You'll sit with those who struggle, offering a steady presence when words fall short,” he said, addressing Phoenix directly. “You'll stay when the days are long and the work of recovery feels heavy. And you will heal, but here healing means something different, and it often takes more than just medicine."

Phoenix's commissioning underscores the growing recognition of the vital role facility dogs play in military healthcare. These specially trained animals offer a unique form of therapy that human providers cannot replicate, providing "a purity of presence and acceptance and devotion that only man's best friend can do," as noted by Chaplain (Capt.) Joseph Hatcher, SRU chaplain, in his invocation.

The facility dog program at BAMC, which has been in place since 2022, has had a significant impact on both patients and staff.The program, made possible through a partnership with America's VetDogs, a national non-profit that trains and places service dogs with veterans and first responders with disabilities, recorded a total of 60,000 contact visits in 2025 alone.

Col. Luis Rohena, BAMC's chief medical officer, praised the program, which began as a "silver lining" during the COVID-19 pandemic to boost staff morale and mitigate moral injury.

"When you see these pups around the facility, you can't help but smile and just feel a little happier," Rohena said.

Phoenix's handler, Chris Casey, an occupational therapist assigned to the SRU, expressed his gratitude to the many individuals who helped bring a facility dog to the SRU, including the SRU staff, the BAMC Facility Dog Team and leaders who championed the effort.

“Without your support and enthusiasm, Phoenix wouldn’t have the opportunity to thrive,” Casey said.

As the ceremony concluded with the singing of the Army Song, Warrant Officer Phoenix, flanked by his fellow BAMC facility dogs – Lt. Col. Budd, Lt. Col. Aja, Maj. McAfee, Sgt. First Class Quinn, and Staff Sgt. Scout, stood ready to embark on his new mission.

With a wag of his tail and a heart full of devotion, Phoenix is now officially on duty and his charge is clear: serve with loyalty, lead with heart, and, when necessary, accept well-earned belly rubs in the line of duty.