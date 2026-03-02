Religious Program Specialist Makes History Graduating Navy Flag Writer Course

Photo By Javier Orona | Petty Officer 2nd Class Religious Program Specialist (Fleet Marine Force) Christian L. Whitman, from San Diego, poses for photos with instructors and fellow graduates after completing the Navy’s Flag Writer Course at Naval Air Station Oceana, Feb. 12, 2026. The course, traditionally attended by Yeomen selected to serve on flag officer staffs, prepares Sailors to provide executive-level administrative support to Navy admirals. Whitman is believed to be the first Religious Program Specialist to graduate from the prestigious course, highlighting the rating’s historical connection to the Yeoman community and its expanding role across the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Religious Program Specialist (Fleet Marine Force) Christian L. Whitman made history after graduating from the Navy’s Flag Writer Course, February 12, 2026, at Naval Air Station Oceana. His graduation marks what is believed to be the first time a Religious Program Specialist has completed the prestigious, executive-level administrative program.

The course, traditionally attended by Yeomen selected to serve on a flag officer’s staff, prepares Sailors to support admirals in high-visibility, high-responsibility front office environments. Whitman’s graduation represents a milestone for the Religious Program Specialist (RP) community and highlights the rating’s historical connection to the Yeoman rating.

In 1965, the Yeoman NEC 2525 was established to support Navy chaplains. These Sailors served as chaplain assistants, managing correspondence, scheduling counseling sessions, coordinating worship services, and maintaining records. This arrangement provided chaplains with essential administrative support across ships, shore commands, and deployed units.

As the Navy’s operational demands expanded, particularly with the increased integration of chaplains into Marine units, there was a growing need for chaplain assistants who could operate in both administrative and tactical environments. Yeomen were highly skilled administrators, but their training did not include field security or expeditionary support.

In response, the Navy established the Religious Program Specialist rating in 1979, converting all 158 Yeomen billets into a new RP rating. The RP role combined the administrative foundation of the Yeoman rating with specialized religious ministry support and the ability to provide armed security for chaplains in operational settings.

Whitman’s graduation from the Flag Writer Course represents a unique moment for the rating, reconnecting the RP community with its Yeoman roots at the Navy’s highest levels of executive administrative support.

A native of San Diego, Whitman joined the Navy on March 13, 2018, to continue a family legacy of service and create opportunities for personal and professional growth. He has served as a Religious Program Specialist throughout his career.

“I was drawn to the versatility of the Religious Program Specialist rate and the wide range of billets it offers,” said Whitman. “Having grown up in the church, working alongside ministers and faith leaders felt natural and purposeful to me.”

Whitman said the opportunity to attend the Flag Writer Course was about sharpening his professional edge and better serving the Chaplain Corps and RP community.

“I attended this course to refine my professional skill set and become a more effective asset to the Chaplain Corps and the RP community,” he said. “Gaining a deeper understanding of the dynamics of a flag staff was the most important takeaway. Every position on an admiral’s staff carries significant responsibility, and when each role is executed with excellence, it strengthens the entire team.”

Chief Yeoman Megan Street, Flag Writer Course instructor, said Whitman stood out during training.

“He already has so many skills from being committed to service,” said Street. “He was able to grasp some of the intricacies that, even as Yeomen, we don’t have access to or practice daily.”

Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Jason Boykin, senior enlisted advisor to the Chaplain of the Marine Corps, said Whitman’s achievement reflects the broader strengths of the RP community.

“Religious Program Specialists have the unique ability to multitask in every environment, from the field to the front office, and that makes them invaluable to any organization,” said Boykin. “RP2 Whitman is a testament to the talent within our rate, and he’s here because he is one of the best we have.”

Whitman said he hopes his graduation encourages other RPs to pursue opportunities that broaden their skill sets.

“I believe this demonstrates to the RP community that our potential is limitless and reinforces the versatility of our rate,” he said. “Although we serve as Religious Program Specialists, this course provides an opportunity to sharpen our administrative and executive-level competencies. This elevates the effectiveness of the Religious Ministry Team, the command, and the Sailors and Marines we support, especially at the senior and executive levels.”

Today, Religious Program Specialists serve across the fleet and Fleet Marine Force, supporting the spiritual readiness of Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and their families worldwide. Whitman’s graduation reflects both the rating’s heritage and the expanding opportunities available to today’s RP community.