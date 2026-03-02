NTAG Sailor turns nuclear know-how into recruiting success

FORT SNELLING, Minn. (Feb. 26, 2026) — As the enlisted nuclear field coordinator for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Ken Her is responsible for the command’s enlisted nuclear programs, identifying and mentoring candidates for one of the Navy’s most technically demanding career fields. Her, 27, a native of Sacramento, California, said the following about joining the Navy, “I joined the navy to create a pathway to success for my future.” After serving at two commands, first aboard Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) on board U.S. Naval Base Kitsap, and NTAG Northern Plains under Navy Recruiting Command. Her brought his technical experience to recruiting, where he focuses on helping applicants understand the demands and opportunities of the nuclear pipeline. “I became a recruiter to be able to teach about the nuclear program and spread awareness of the opportunity,” Her said. Since starting recruiting in May 2024, Her said his work has directly supported mission accomplishment in a hard-to-fill, highly selective program. “While recruiting, I have made NUC (short for nuclear) goal for our command for FY 25,” Her said. He also noted he “qualified as counselor under USMAP (U.S. Military apprenticeship Program).” Her said the most meaningful part of the job is helping applicants prepare for the challenges ahead. “The most rewarding part of recruiting is the opportunity to mentor and guide future sailors, helping them prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the nuclear program,” he said. “Watching them grow and develop into capable individuals ready to take on this critical field is incredibly fulfilling.” Her said recruiting for nuclear programs often includes outreach and education, particularly for audiences unfamiliar with nuclear power. “One of the challenges I’ve overcome was educating students, teachers, and parents about nuclear power and opening the door for meaningful conversations on the topic,” Her said. “It wasn’t just about sharing information, it was about breaking down complex concepts and making them accessible to people with little prior knowledge.” Her said the recruiting mission matters because it shapes the force and invests in the next generation. “Recruiting is important to me because the youth represents our future,” he said. “By providing young people with opportunities to gain experience in nuclear power, we’re not just shaping their careers, we’re helping to build a stronger foundation for the industry and the world ahead.” He said his role is different from most recruiting specialties because nuclear accessions require both academic ability and personal discipline. “What makes my job as a nuclear recruiter unique is the combination of highly specialized knowledge and the responsibility of identifying individuals who have the potential to excel in one of the Navy’s most technically demanding fields,” Her said. Her said the Navy has helped him build skills he relies on daily, especially staying organized under pressure. “One of the strengths I’ve really developed over the years is task management,” he said, adding that the Navy taught him “not only how to prioritize but also how to approach tasks with a mindset of efficiency and effectiveness.” Her said that foundation supports his recruiting work as he helps applicants take their first steps toward the fleet’s nuclear enterprise. “The navy has allowed me to gain experience in the engineering field and find a career I enjoy,” he said. For more information about becoming a Navy Sailor, you can visit http://www.navy.com, visit your local recruiting station, or, if you are in the below listed states, call 612-305-8551. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).