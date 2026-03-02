Workforce Management Office Enhances People-Centric Operations Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Rock Island District is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the establishment of the Workforce Management Office (WMO), designed to elevate the commitment to its most vital asset: its people. Spearheaded by Angela Freyermuth, Workforce Management Office Chief, this initiative aims to transform how the District approaches workforce management.

The concept of the WMO emerged from a vision articulated by leadership during a division-level meeting, where the need for a dedicated workforce management cell within each district was emphasized.

“Commanders recognized that a dedicated team was needed to drive workforce initiatives to ensure mission success,” Freyermuth says.

This initiative aligns with the evolving goals of the Civilian Human Resources Agency (CHRA) and seeks to fill gaps left by discontinued functions.

The WMO serves as the cornerstone of USACE’s “Taking Care of People” initiatives, ensuring a seamless employee lifecycle from recruitment to professional development.

“Our goal is to streamline processes and empower our leaders with the data they need for strategic decision-making,” Freyermuth emphasizes.

The WMO consists of a dedicated team structured around the three “R’s” of the employment lifecycle: Recruitment, Retention and Retirement. By streamlining the entire employee lifecycle from efficiently recruiting and onboarding top-tier talent, to cultivating the next generation of leaders through robust development programs, the office ensures the District is powered by a capable and resilient workforce.

Currently, the WMO consists of permanent positions for Freyermuth as the Supervisory Workforce Management Specialist and Lynn Gibson as the District Recruiter. Additional positions include two Workforce Management Specialists, a Professional Development Specialist and an Administrative Support Specialist that will share time between the WMO and the Executive Office.

These positions are currently filled by employees on temporary details, but the goal is for the team to be permanently staffed in the near future. Together, they will work to ensure that the Rock Island District remains a competitive and attractive workplace for top-tier talent.

In light of the current hiring environment, the WMO is committed to overcoming challenges and advancing its mission. Freyermuth encourages hiring managers to look within the organization for talent and utilize the [USACE Talent Marketplace.](https://usace.yellogov.com/job_boards/rHrorPQ_B8HbgbWJDca8Ng)

“We’re taking concrete steps to fill critical gaps and enhance the services we provide to our District,” she states.

Phil Keller, Rock Island District Chief of Staff, believes the new team is a major benefit to the District.

“I’m biased, but the team now, with everything that’s gone on throughout the year, is really starting to show value, despite the difficult environment,” Keller states. “It has increased the trust and value in just the last six to seven months.”

As the Workforce Management Office continues its journey, it stands ready to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Rock Island District, ensuring that the organization is well-equipped to meet the complex challenges of the future. With a dedicated focus on workforce management, the WMO is poised to become an invaluable partner in nurturing and developing USACE’s most important resource: its people.