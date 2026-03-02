USVRON 1 earns second consecutive Unit Tactics Award

Photo By Lt.j.g. Cody Davidson | Seahawk and Sea Hunter underway in San Diego Bay.... read more read more

PORT HUENEME, Calif. — Commander, Surface Development Group 1 awarded the 2025 Unit Tactics Award to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USV) 1for superior performance in warfare, tactical proficiency, and operational readiness, marking the second consecutive year the squadron has received the honor.

“Our 145 Sailors earned this award through hard work, innovation and a relentless focus on the mission,” said Cmdr. Tim Boston, commanding officer, USVRON-1. “They are shaping the future of unmanned operations for the Fleet, and I’m proud to serve alongside them. Receiving this honor for the second year in a row is a testament to their effort.”

USVRON‑1 is pioneering the future of naval warfare by testing and operating advanced unmanned surface vessels (USVs), developmental payloads, and autonomy software. A key focus for the squadron is the seamless integration of unmanned assets with traditional naval forces. During major exercises, including Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training and Group Sail, USVRON‑1 vessels and Sailors integrate into carrier strike group operations, demonstrating effective manned–unmanned teaming in realistic tactical environments.

Through these efforts, USVRON‑1 is demonstrating the value of unmanned systems and accelerating the future of naval warfare, enhancing the lethality and capability of the Surface Fleet.

Based in Port Hueneme, California, aboard Naval Base Ventura County, USVRON‑1’s mission is to lead the introduction and deployment of medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance surface fleet lethality.

