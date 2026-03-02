Steady Hands Behind Critical Infrastructure: Larbi Kandil Leads Asset Management for Jacksonville District

Photo By Misty Cunningham | Larbi Kandil, chief of Asset Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and February team lead for the Jacksonville District Leadership Development Program, reviews construction aggregate materials with program participants during a February 2025 site visit in Southern Florida. Kandil coordinated the multi-day field engagement to provide emerging leaders with hands-on exposure to construction quality assurance, mission planning and integrated project delivery in support of South Florida Ecosystem Restoration efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Public Affairs Specialist Misty Cunningham) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., (Mar. 3, 2026) Behind every functioning lock, dam, facility, and survey vessel in the Jacksonville District is a complex system of maintenance, planning, and stewardship. Helping ensure those assets remain safe, reliable, and mission-ready is Larbi Kandil, District Asset Manager and Chief of the Asset Management Section within the Multi-Projects Branch, Operations Division.

Kandil serves in a dual-hatted role, balancing strategic oversight with day-to-day leadership of a multidisciplinary team responsible for maintaining some of the district’s most critical infrastructure.

“As Asset Manager, I am responsible for assisting with lifecycle costs and repairs for all major assets — survey boats, locks, dams, and buildings,” Kandil explained. “As section chief, I lead a team that includes maintenance technicians, project managers, floating plant engineers, and a cybersecurity specialist.”

Maintaining the Backbone of the Mission While ground breakings and ribbon cutting events often highlight new or completed construction, Kandil emphasizes that sustaining infrastructure over decades is equally vital.

“Asset management means ensuring we implement and carry out maintenance plans, regularly inspect assets, and address needed repairs or preventative maintenance,” Kandil said.

His team relies on tools such as Operational Condition Assessments and the Facilities and Equipment Maintenance system to track conditions and prioritize work, helping extend the life of costly infrastructure investments.

The work is complex, particularly when managing facilities that directly affect the public.

“All our assets have a level of complexity, especially locks and dams,” Kandil noted. “They impact recreation, navigation, and water management. Balancing expectations with staffing and budgets are challenging, so we stay forward-focused on preventative maintenance to avoid costly surprises.”

Operations Administrative Support Specialist Nayralis Washburn works closely with Kandil and said he’s one of the most down-to-earth supervisors and has made their time working together especially fun.

“Larbi genuinely cares about his people, and it shows. He takes the time to make sure everyone feels heard and supported, and he encourages us to grow professionally. And yes — his dad jokes are definitely memorable. They’re the kind that make you laugh and roll your eyes at the same time, but they also help create a positive, approachable workplace,” said Washburn.

Leadership Rooted in Support and Trust Kandil’s leadership philosophy has evolved over time. Originally trained as an engineer, he now emphasizes empathy, mentorship, and empowerment.

“I strive to be a role model and provide support for my people,” he said. “Being in a management role has increased my empathy and continues to shape me as a leader.”

He encourages junior professionals to seek visibility and growth opportunities — advice he received earlier in his own career.

“Don’t be afraid to try,” Kandil said. “It’s better to try and fail than sit on the sidelines.”

He also highlights the importance of relationships across disciplines, noting that trust and collaboration between engineering, operations, planning, and maintenance teams are essential for mission success.

Nicholas Pfingsten, mechanical engineer, said working with Larbi means you’re part of a team, not just a reporting chain.

“Larbi listens, he communicates clearly, and he isn’t afraid to step in and help solve problems. He makes sure we have the resources we need, and he’s always willing to advocate for his team when challenges arise,” said Pfingsten.

Innovation for a Changing Future Looking ahead, Kandil sees technology playing an increasingly important role in infrastructure management.

The district is exploring remote operations capabilities to improve responsiveness, safety, and resilience — particularly during severe weather events. Kandil also hopes emerging tools such as advanced reporting software and artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and decision-making.

“Technology has been key to reporting on and maintaining our assets,” he said. “I want to explore how tools like AI and Power BI can help us be more effective while ensuring our assets have the longest useful life possible.”

A Career Built on Service Originally from New York City, Kandil spent much of his early career in the private sector working in heavy civil construction before joining the Corps seven years ago. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Rutgers University and is a licensed professional engineer in Florida and New Jersey.

Personal Motivation He says two primary motivations drew him to federal service: a desire to serve the nation and to achieve a sustainable work-life balance for his family.

“USACE respects people’s private time and allows flexibility to have a family life,” Kandil said. “I stay because of the size and scope of what we do to help local communities and I appreciate the opportunities USACE has to continue developing new skills.”

Life Beyond the Office Outside of work, Kandil enjoys basketball, swimming, and weightlifting — but most of his free time is devoted to supporting his children’s activities.

“I spend most of my time chasing, teaching, and driving my kids around,” he said. “But it’s honestly one of the best things about being a dad.”

From maintaining aging infrastructure to preparing for future technological advances, Kandil’s work ensures the Jacksonville District’s projects remain operational long after construction crews depart.

Though often behind the scenes, asset management plays a critical role in sustaining the Corps’ missions of navigation, flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, and public safety.

“Operations and maintenance may not be the headline-grabbing part of the job,” Kandil said, “but it’s essential to keeping everything running safely and effectively for the long term.”

To learn more about the Jacksonville District mission, visit: http://www.saj.usace.army.mil.