    USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits the Rock Island District

    PLEASANT VALLEY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Story by James Finn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits the Rock Island District
    Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick, senior enlisted advisor at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters in Washington, D.C., visited the USACE Rock Island District in early February to gain firsthand insight into project sites and connect with employees.
    During his visit, Command Sgt. Maj. Galick toured several key locations, including the Rock Island District’s National Flood Fight Materiel Center at the Rock Island Arsenal, Locks and Dam 14, the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, and Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. At each site, his focus was on learning about the projects and hearing directly from employees about their experiences working for the Rock Island District.
    As the senior enlisted advisor to the Commanding General and Chief of Engineers, Command Sgt. Maj. Galick plays a vital role within USACE Headquarters. He represents the interests of Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians across the enterprise, serving as a bridge between headquarters leadership and field operations.
    His visit to the Rock Island District provided an opportunity to see the diverse missions supported by the team up close. Along the way, Command Sgt. Maj. Galick shared messages from USACE Headquarters and expressed his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the District’s employees.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Rock Island District
    site visit
    Locks and Dam 14
    USACE Headquarters
    USACE

