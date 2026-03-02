Photo By James Finn | During a visit to Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, in February, USACE...... read more read more Photo By James Finn | During a visit to Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, in February, USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick recieves an overview of the Rock Island District’s navigation mission from the Mississippi River Project’s Lock and Dam Section Chief Andy Barnes. see less | View Image Page

USACE Command Sergeant Major Visits the Rock Island District Your browser does not support the audio element.

Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick, senior enlisted advisor at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters in Washington, D.C., visited the USACE Rock Island District in early February to gain firsthand insight into project sites and connect with employees.

During his visit, Command Sgt. Maj. Galick toured several key locations, including the Rock Island District’s National Flood Fight Materiel Center at the Rock Island Arsenal, Locks and Dam 14, the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, and Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. At each site, his focus was on learning about the projects and hearing directly from employees about their experiences working for the Rock Island District.

As the senior enlisted advisor to the Commanding General and Chief of Engineers, Command Sgt. Maj. Galick plays a vital role within USACE Headquarters. He represents the interests of Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians across the enterprise, serving as a bridge between headquarters leadership and field operations.

His visit to the Rock Island District provided an opportunity to see the diverse missions supported by the team up close. Along the way, Command Sgt. Maj. Galick shared messages from USACE Headquarters and expressed his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the District’s employees.