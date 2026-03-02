Understanding the TRICARE Dental Program: Network vs. non-network dentists

Courtesy Photo | Choosing between a network and non-network dentist affects your costs and the handling of your claims. see less | View Image Page

Do you get dental health care through the TRICARE Dental Program? If so, you should know the difference between network and non-network dentists and how they affect your costs. Knowing how the TDP works and understanding the difference between network and non-network dentists can help you get care more easily while managing out-of-pocket costs.

“Understanding the difference between network and non-network dentists helps you make informed decisions about your dental care,” said Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Branch of the TRICARE Health Plan at the Defense Health Agency. “Using network providers whenever possible can make it easier to get care and avoid higher costs.”

Network vs. non-network dentists Choosing between a network and non-network dentist affects your costs and the handling of your claims.

Network dentists https://www.uccitdp.com/find-a-dentist/#/ follow the TRICARE dental contractor, https://www.uccitdp.com/home negotiated rates. When you see a network dentist: · You typically have lower out-of-pocket costs. · The dentist files your claims. · You’re protected from costs beyond your cost-share, also known as balance billing. · Care is simpler and more predictable.

Using a network dentist is the easiest and most cost-effective option for most families.

Non-network dentists You can choose to see a dentist who isn’t part of the TDP network. However, costs and responsibilities may increase. When you see a non-network dentist: · You may pay higher cost-shares. · You may need to pay upfront and file your own claim. · You may need to pay for charges above the TDP allowable amount. · Claims processing can take longer.

Getting dental care You can schedule care once you’re enrolled, as detailed in the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook. Before your appointment: · Confirm the dentist accepts the TDP and whether they’re a network dentist. · Ask if any services require pre-authorization. · Review your plan’s cost-shares and annual maximums.

Taking these steps can help ensure smooth claims processing.

How to find a dentist Finding a TDP dentist is simple. You can: · Use United Concordia’s https://www.uccitdp.com/find-a-dentist/#/ to search for network dentists by location. This tool lets you filter results by specialty. · Call United Concordia’s customer service: o CONUS: 844-653-4061 o OCONUS (toll-free): 844-653-4060 o OCONUS (toll): +1-717-888-7400

Learn more For more information: · Visit the TRICARE Dental Program to review TDP eligibility and covered services. · Use the https://www.uccitdp.com/member/seeing-a-dentist/find-a-dentist. · Call https://www.uccitdp.com/member/get-help/contact-us.

By understanding how the TDP benefit works and using available tools to find care, you can make informed decisions about your dental health.