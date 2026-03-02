Mission Uninterrupted: How the Louisville District weathered the freeze Your browser does not support the audio element.

Last month, a widespread winter storm wreaked havoc across the region, bringing hazardous conditions, heavy ice and prolonged freezing temperatures to the Ohio River Basin. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District personnel worked around the clock to maintain safe and reliable operations despite the severe winter weather.



Operations and maintenance crews remained on site throughout the storm to ensure the safe and reliable operation of critical navigation infrastructure, supporting commercial barge traffic while prioritizing the safety of personnel. Despite challenging weather conditions, teams monitored river levels and managed ice impacts, conducted inspections and kept facilities functioning.



“The entire team's performance during the severe winter weather was nothing short of exceptional,” said Waylon Humphrey, Louisville District Operations Division Chief.



Locks and Dam crews implemented storm response plans in advance of the system’s arrival and remained on duty through the duration of the event, according to Humphrey.



“Their work is a direct reflection of our commitment to the public and to keeping our waterways open,” Humphrey said.



Project staff at the district’s Flood Risk Management projects also mobilized in response to winter impacts, conducting daily inspections and on-the-spot facility maintenance while supporting visitor needs and ensuring flood risk management systems continued performing as designed to protect downstream communities.



“I have nothing but respect and admiration for their determination and grit,” said Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann.



The round-the-clock efforts during the winter storm underscore the dedication and professionalism of Louisville District employees, whose work ensures the resilience and reliability of the nation’s waterway infrastructure, even under the most severe conditions.