Bethesda’s Senior Sailor of the Year: Shaping the Future of Expeditionary Medicine

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer

BETHESDA, Md. – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mark Nevers, command career counselor (CCC) assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda and a native of Panama City Beach, Fla., was recently named the 2025 Senior Sailor of the Year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Nov. 5, 2025.

Selected from a highly competitive group of first class petty officers, Nevers earned the title for his work managing the command’s career development programs and his ability to match the skills of individual Sailors with the specific needs of the Navy to ensure the mission remains on track.

"I see my role as crucial to strengthening the organization's most vital assets—our people," said Nevers. "Having served on board ships and alongside the Marine Corps, I bring that firsthand operational experience. It allows me to mentor Sailors with credibility and relevance."

As an HM-rated counselor, Nevers has a distinct advantage over non-medical rates in the same position. He understands the specific training pipelines, whether it’s with the Seabees, a Marine unit or an Expeditionary Medicine (EXMED) platform, that a Corpsman needs to succeed.

"At a large NMRTC, personal readiness and retention are force multipliers for expeditionary capability," Nevers explained.

As Navy Medicine shifts its focus toward EXMED and joint-force integration, the role of a career counselor at a large Military Treatment Facility like Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has become a critical link in the operational chain.

"I’ve been able to align Sailors' professional goals with the ultimate goals of Navy Medicine's operational needs."

"Being the career counselor, you're a subject matter expert. Because I have that foresight of having 'done it before,' I can make recommendations on which platforms or training courses will help a Sailor succeed at their next duty station," Nevers said.

This mentorship is often the deciding factor in whether a talented Corpsman stays in the Navy. By digging into a Sailor’s "why," Nevers helps them see a clear path from the clinics of Bethesda to the expeditionary units of the future.

"When Sailors see clear career progression and leadership investment, they’re more likely to encourage others to join," said Nevers. "I always tell them: it’s not going to be easy, but you’re going to look back and say it was worth it. You build relationships that last a lifetime."

Though the award recognizes his individual performance, Nevers insists the success belongs to the mission of readiness.

"I see this award as a celebration of our collective commitment to the mission and to one another," Nevers said. "My advice is straightforward: concentrate on making a real impact and recognition will follow."

NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.