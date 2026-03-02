Photo By Staff Sgt. James Harris | Charleston Fire Department members operate a drone during the Special Teams Operational Readiness Exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2026. The training included Incident maritime response coordination, search and rescue operations, medical triage and accountability, safety, security and force protection coordination. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III) see less | View Image Page

State and local agencies conducted a full-scale maritime emergency response exercise to simulate complex emergencies requiring unified command Feb. 28, 2026.

“This was the first time that all Charleston Fire Department special operations teams participated in an exercise together,” said Battalion Chief Julie McCabe, medical coordinator and exercise planner for the Charleston Fire Department 2026 Operational Readiness Exercise. “The exercise ensures the teams work collaboratively with good communication between multiple agencies.”

The exercise took place on the Ashley River in the area of Runneymede between the Middleton Place and Magnolia Gardens. Overall, there were 100 participants from the Charleston Fire Department, The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, State Law Enforcement Division Primary, Berkeley County Emergency Management and several other agencies.

This exercise supports Joint Base Charleston's mission of inter-agency cooperation. By training with local partners, the base helps ensure that regional maritime incidents do not disrupt its operational readiness or force protection.

“Exercises like this are critical because they require seamless coordination between local and regional responders,” said Capt. Robert Fulmer, Charleston Fire Department maritime response coordinator. “Training together in advance ensures that when a real emergency happens, we are not meeting for the first time and are prepared for operations.”

The day consisted of training that included maritime response coordination, search and rescue operations, medical triage and accountability, safety, security, and force protection coordination. The goal of the training was to evaluate not just tactical performance but also coordination across all participating agencies.

“These exercises are a true testament that we are taking proactive measures locally designed to strengthen our maritime response readiness in the port of Charleston,” said Fulmer. “Our goal is simple: protect lives, the environment, the mission and ensure that we are fully prepared to respond quickly and effectively.”

The coordinated training conducted this past weekend strengthens resilience, protects critical infrastructure and ensures continuity of operations.

“We all have a similar mission to save lives and property during a disaster or catastrophic event,” said McCabe. “We enhance our community response when we build our relationships in advance and support each other.”