U.S. and ROK Marines Train Together during Freedom Shield 26 and the Korean Marine Exercise Program 26.1

CAMP MUJUK, South Korea - III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) Marines joins forces with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps to conduct exercises Freedom Shield 26 and Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 26.1 throughout various training locations in South Korea from March 9 to March 19.



First conducted in 1953, Freedom Shield is an annual, bilateral, command post exercise at the United States Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command level. This exercise provides both forces the opportunity to enhance their combined capabilities, strengthen the longstanding ROK-U.S. Alliance, and reinforce their ability to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.



KMEP, first conducted in 2011, is an annual month-long exercise consisting of tactical-level field training events. This training involves U.S. Marine forces operating with ROK Marines in a diverse set of scenarios to enhance interoperability and further strengthen the alliance.



“For more than 70 years, U.S. and ROK Marines have maintained a strong relationship that has promoted regional security and enhanced our combined capability to respond to any potential challenge,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III MEF and commander of the Combined Marine Component Command. “We look forward to these training opportunities to continue strengthening our alliance and ensuring we are ready to stand with our ROK Marine counterparts in any capacity.”



During Freedom Shield, U.S. and ROK Marines are unifying to exercise command and control across the combined force. This year’s training focuses on rehearsing combined, multi-domain operations to enhance integration and increase responsiveness to evolving threats.



“Through this ongoing joint training, U.S. and ROK Marines are continually reinforcing the strength of our alliance,” said commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps,Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok. “This type of training is a testament to the solidarity and importance of our relationship, reflecting our shared commitment to improving our joint capabilities.”



KMEP 26.1features III MEF units conducting field training exercises alongside their ROK Marine Corps counterparts, consisting of close air support evolutions, live-fire ranges, and logistics training. Demonstrating the effectiveness of U.S. and ROK forces, across a wide range of scenarios, underscores combined resolve and upholds regional security and deterrence.



Freedom Shield 26 and KMEP 26.1 strengthen the enduring military relationship between the ROK and the U.S. These exercises showcase our combined training and firm commitment to safeguarding ROK sovereignty from any threat.