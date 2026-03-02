USS SHOUP HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY IN YOKOSUKA

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2026) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 28, marking the transition of leadership from Capt. Holman R. Agard to Capt. William S. Buford.

Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the importance of continuity in command.

“Change of command ceremonies are about continuity,” said Anduze. “The mission continues. The standard remains. The ship sails on.”

During his 22 months in command, Agard led Shoup through a complex maintenance period and the early completion of an eight-month availability, restoring and enhancing operational readiness across forward-deployed naval forces Japan. The ship completed two patrols, conducted bilateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Navy, and participated in major multinational exercises, including Talisman Sabre 2025.

“These were complex, high-end warfighting operations that sharpened our tactical edge,” Anduze said. “They demonstrated our warfighting capability, our commitment to our allies and partners, and our resolve to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Under Agard’s leadership, Shoup achieved exceptional performance across all warfare areas, strengthened ballistic missile defense interoperability, and operated as an integrated asset within Carrier Strike Group Five and U.S. Seventh Fleet.

Agard centered his remarks on the character and fighting spirit of the crew.

“More than what you do is who you are,” Agard told the crew. “The adversary can prepare for what we do. They are not prepared for who you are.”

He also underscored the enduring strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

“That partnership and that connection will cause our potential adversaries to pause,” Agard said. “They realize there is a force they have to reckon with that is made up of the United States Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.”

Buford assumed command pledging to build on the ship’s foundation of readiness and professionalism.

“The quality of the sailors that man this ship matter far more than any equipment, sensors or weapons,” Buford said. “My job is to take care of you as you take care of the ship.”

He reaffirmed the ship’s commitment to warfighting excellence.

“We’re going to train and maintain the ship. We’re going to learn how to fight so we can win any battle we have to fight,” Buford said. “We will achieve ultimate victory through perseverance.”

USS Shoup is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and operates as part of U.S. Seventh Fleet. Forward-deployed naval forces routinely operate alongside allies and partners to ensure maritime security, uphold international law, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.