Japan, U.S. forces conduct Fleet Synthetic Training Joint 26-71

By: Commander, Task Force 70 Public Affairs

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces conducted Fleet Synthetic Training Joint (FST-J) 26-71 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and command centers across the region Feb. 23-27, 2026.

FST-J 71, the maritime component of the Japan-U.S. Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense (Defensive) Exercise, provided computer-generated training to commands ashore and ships at sea, enabling combined forces to refine ballistic missile defense coordination in a complex operational environment. The exercise focused on strengthening command and control, decision making, and defensive responses while protecting sensitive capabilities.

“Fleet Synthetic Training allows our U.S. and Japanese teams to rehearse demanding scenarios and improve how we operate together,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander of Task Force (CTF) 70, “This training strengthens deterrence by ensuring our forces remain ready to defend the United States and Japan while maintaining security across the Indo-Pacific.”

Forces from CTF 70, which included Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Shoup (DDG 86) and joined Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Maya-class guided-missile destroyer JS Maya (DDG 179) and Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kirishima (DDG 174).

FST-J 71 is a recurring readiness activity that enhances coordination among U.S. Navy, JMSDF, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and. The exercise supports forward-deployed operations and reinforces the U.S.-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of regional security.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operates with allies and partners to maintain readiness, deter aggression, and preserve peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.