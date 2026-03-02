Camp Blaz Marines strengthen relationships with the students and staff of Finegayan Elementary School

Photo By Cpl. Brayden Daniel | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin, combat graphics specialist, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, plays a game with students during a community relations event at Finegayan Elementary School, Guam, Feb. 27, 2026. The effort highlighted the Marines' continued commitment to strengthening community ties on Guam, as they worked alongside faculty to improve the campus grounds before spending time engaging with students during lunch and recess. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel) see less | View Image Page

YIGO, GUAM — Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) spent the morning collecting trash and clearing debris along Finegayan Elementary School’s fence line and playground area before trading work gloves for handshakes and high-fives with students during lunch and recess on Feb. 27, 2026.

The volunteer effort, coordinated between the installation and school officials, focused on improving the appearance and safety of the campus while building meaningful connections with local families. Armed with trash bags and rakes, Marines moved methodically along the school’s outer boundary, removing litter and overgrown brush that had accumulated along the fence line.

School administrators said the cleanup made an immediate impact on the campus environment and demonstrated the Marines’ continued investment in the island community.

After completing the cleanup, the Marines joined students for lunch and recess, answering questions about life in the Marine Corps and participating in playground games. For many students, it was a chance to interact with service members they often see in uniform throughout the island.

“As Marines stationed in Guam, we’re not just here to train — we’re here to be part of the community,” said Pfc. Gabriel Cajas, military police, Provost Marshal’s Office, MCBCB. “Opportunities like this show that we stand ready to help and support the people who call this island home.”

The event is one of several community engagement efforts conducted by Marines aboard the installation, underscoring Camp Blaz’s role not only as a growing operational hub in the Indo-Pacific, but also as a trusted partner dedicated to service beyond the gate.

For the Marines involved, the day served as a reminder that even small acts — picking up trash, sharing a meal or pushing a swing — can strengthen relationships and reinforce a simple message: Camp Blaz is here to help.

“The students enjoyed having the Marines here,” said Rose Salas, a Finegayan Elementary School faculty member. “They had so much fun interacting with them, sharing lunch and spending time together during recess, and it meant a great deal to our faculty and staff to see that connection; it reminds the students that Marines at Camp Blaz are not just service members but role models. We look forward to welcoming them back again.”

