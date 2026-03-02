From Oceanview Middle School to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

AGAT, GUAM – On February 27, Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteered at Oceanview Middle School’s career fair, supporting an initiative designed to encourage early career exploration and professional development. Among the participating service members were three Marines who had once walked the same halls as the students they were now addressing. The Marines returned to their alma mater, reconnecting with former teachers, faculty, and classmates who now serve as educators at the school. The event featured a booth-style setup, where students were encouraged to visit all participating tables, take notes, and ask any questions that sparked their curiosity. Through engaging video reels, props, and enthusiasm, the Marines were able to engage the students and even spark a friendly Navy and Marine Corps competition. The Marines shared details about the diverse occupational specialties within the Marine Corps, as well as the physical demands of training. They also highlighted a variety of opportunities available to Marines, including travel, education, and professional development. Through these interactions, students gained a deeper understanding of what it means to be a United States Marine, and, perhaps even more importantly, what it means to be a Marine serving on the island of Guam. “This school, this village, and these teachers and faculty supported me throughout my entire young adult life,” said Gunnery Sgt. Jessica Suarez-Pierce, manpower chief, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. “Having the opportunity to return to my school and support the growth of the next generation on the island I call home is one of the greatest rewards the Marine Corps has given me.” During the fair, several faculty members and teachers visited the Camp Blaz booth, proudly welcoming their former students back and admiring their achievements. "Having our former students return as Marines and give back to the school is truly special," said Dr. Rose F. Castro, Principal of Oceanview Middle School. “Watching them grow, both personally and professionally, and hearing about their successes is one of the greatest joys we experience as educators." Through outreach efforts like this, Camp Blaz Marines continue to advance initiatives that strengthen public trust, promote awareness, and inspire the next generation of leaders through service and example. This commitment to both community and mission is at the heart of what Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz stands for. As the Marine Corps service component for Joint Region Marianas, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) provides power projection capabilities from which operational forces train, deploy, redeploy, and reconstitute; while providing support to tenant organizations, military personnel, and their families. MCBCB operates a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the Fleet Marine Force, and the missions of other tenant commands. MCBCB provides training venues, facilities, services, and support that meets the Marine Corps’ future combat requirements and is responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors, and their families.