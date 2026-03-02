U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Commander’s Conference 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

HONOLULU– U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, brought together more than 50 senior joint-force leaders for a two-day Commander’s Conference at USINDOPACOM headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 25-26.



The conference, hosted by Adm. Samuel Paparo, USINDOPACOM commander, focused on aligning efforts with the new National Defense Strategy and accelerating key initiatives to strengthen regional security in the years ahead. Leaders worked to foster a shared understanding of the evolving strategic environment, including updates on adversary activities, priority operations, and upcoming training and exercises.



The event also featured briefings from subordinate organizations, showcasing their progress in operational planning and strategic alignment. These updates reinforced the command’s unified approach to addressing challenges and opportunities across the Indo-Pacific region.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.