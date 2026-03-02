Red River embeds process-based system across workforce

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Depot Commander Col. Denis J. Fajardo addresses a class during process‑based leadership training, part of Red River Army Depot’s ongoing implementation of the PBL model. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — Red River Army Depot has begun full implementation of the Process Based Leadership model, with training continuing for team members across the organization as the initiative expands. The effort follows more than a year of collaboration with Competitive Solutions, Inc., marking a major shift in how the installation manages performance, communication, and organizational accountability.

The PBL model is designed to strengthen consistency across the depot’s industrial operations and reinforce a culture where problems are identified early and resolved before they affect readiness. CSI has worked with depot personnel to build systems that encourage open communication, increase accountability at every level, and support a workplace environment focused on trust and measurable success.

“PBL is not just another way of doing things; it strengthens performance by focusing on engagement, predictability, and consistency, which are the same drivers found in high‑functioning organizations,” said Col. Denis J. Fajardo, commander for Red River. “This approach positions Red River to modernize with purpose, respond to the warfighter’s evolving requirements, and strengthen readiness while building surge capability.”

According to CSI, the PBL methodology helps organizations pinpoint internal factors that influence performance, replicate areas of excellence, and eliminate repeated mistakes by standardizing processes. The company brings more than three decades of experience in diagnosing operational gaps, developing improvement plans, and guiding organizations through long‑term cultural change.

“Having been in the ‘organizational transformation’ space for over 32 years, it has become quite easy to immediately assess an organization’s culture and potential for successful transformation,” said Shane Yount, president and CEO for CSI. “The entire CSI team found the leaders within all tiers at RRAD to share one common characteristic – the drive to be better.”

The depot’s adoption of PBL follows a series of leadership development efforts across the Army’s Organic Industrial Base aimed at improving business processes and strengthening readiness. At Red River, the model has been introduced through leadership courses and hands‑on coaching sessions that emphasize engagement, predictability, and consistent performance standards.

“Successful transformations must be done with and for the people within the organization which is the only way to ensure buy-in and ownership” Yount said. “The entire intent of the Process Based Leadership methodology is to create systems within an organization that drive simple, sustainable, and scalable clarity, connectivity, and consistency. These are cornerstones for high functioning organizations and RRAD is leading the way within the OIB.”

Established in 1941, Red River Army Depot plays a critical role in sustaining the Army’s ground combat and tactical-wheeled systems. Depot leaders say the PBL model aligns with the installation’s long‑standing commitment to delivering high‑quality maintenance and manufacturing services on schedule and at or below cost.

“The sustainment phase of the PBL process is critical for change because it requires continued education, support, and most importantly resourcing,” Fajardo said. “Many employees called for stronger investment in personal and professional development, along with fixes to broken processes such as hiring, promotions, grievances, long meetings without outcomes, unclear metrics, and accountability. A PBL structure addresses these issues through continuous assessment, clear expectations, transparent scorecards, action registries, and an organizational operating system that keeps everyone focused on moving the business forward.”

Depot officials say the full implementation of PBL is expected to enhance communication between teams, ensure that high‑performing practices are shared across the organization, and help sustain the depot’s ability to support the joint warfighter by improving efficiency and strengthening consistency in daily processes.

“A PBL structure has allowed RRAD to stay focused on production, people, and safety,” said Fajardo. “Within the last 18 month, the Red River team has experienced several emotional events/changes from loss of workforce due to voluntary retirement incentives to the scare of possible closure. The PBL structure allows us to focus on taking care of our people so that we can continue our mission to deliver equipment to the soldier.”

The depot is expected to continue implementing the PBL structure through the summer with every depot team member receiving training before the end of the year.