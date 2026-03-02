‘Night Agent’ Star Basso visits Fort Polk

Photo By Porsha Auzenne | Fort Polk welcomes actor Gabriel Basso, star of The Night Agent, on Feb. 19 for a day of connecting with Soldiers, families and staff across the installation — including unit visits, a stop at the newly opened United Service Organizations Center, and a special Season 3 screening. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne) see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk rolled out the welcome mat Feb. 19 for a special visitor as actor Gabriel Basso, star of The Night Agent, spent the day connecting with warfighters, families and personnel across the installation.

Basso, who portrays determined FBI agent Peter Sutherland in the hit Netflix thriller, kicked off his visit with a command brief from Col. CJ Lopez, JRTC and Fort Polk chief of staff. Lopez provided an inside look at the installation’s storied history, cutting-edge warfighting capabilities and the critical role it plays in preparing units for combat and ensuring Army readiness.

Joining Basso for the visit were representatives from United Services Organizations and Netflix, along with special guest Drew Estell — an Army Special Forces veteran with multiple combat deployments — adding an extra layer of authenticity and connection to the day’s events.

Following the briefing, Basso moved from the conference room to the Warrior Center, joining approximately 20 Soldiers from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers for lunch. In a relaxed and lively setting, the conversation flowed easily — from hometowns and military roles to life on set and the realities of service — offering Soldiers a rare chance to trade stories with one of television’s rising stars.

After lunch, Basso linked up with Soldiers from the headquarters of the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment — better known as “Geronimo,” the Army’s premier Opposing Force.

At the battalion facility, Soldiers showcased what makes Geronimo a formidable adversary on the battlefield, briefing Basso on their cutting-edge drone dominance, lethal capabilities, and the intense training that keeps them a step ahead. The session offered a firsthand look at how the unit challenges rotational forces at JRTC, sharpening warfighters through relentless, realistic opposition.

Following Geronimo’s final brief, Basso was escorted to another battalion facility for an up-close look at the tools that power the fight. Surrounded by tactical vehicles, tanks, advanced drone systems and an array of weaponry, Basso stepped into the heart of the unit’s combat capability — seeing firsthand the equipment and technology that make the Opposing Force a relentless challenge on the battlefield.

Basso and his crew then made their way to Fort Polk’s newly opened USO Center for a meet-and-greet and a special screening of The Night Agent Season 3, released earlier that morning.

The event brought Soldiers and family members together for an afternoon of conversation, photos and behind-the-scenes insights from Basso himself — all while enjoying complimentary snacks in the installation’s newest gathering space.

Col. Adam J. Barlow, garrison commander, opened the event by showing gratitude to the USO staff.

“I’ve experienced incredible USO events since day one of my military career,” Barlow said. “I’ve served for 26 years, and no matter where I was — in peacetime or in combat — the USO was there, hosting events like this to boost Soldier morale. Whether it was bringing in celebrities or professional athletes, they’ve always shown up for us.”

Barlow then took a moment to formally introduce Basso to the crowd, welcoming him to the stage with appreciation and applause.

“Before we start the Season 3 screening, I want to share one thing,” Barlow said. “We’re all excited to watch Peter Sutherland do his thing, but at the end of the day, this is a small-town guy from St. Louis. He’s humble, and he genuinely enjoys connecting with people on a personal level.

In the celebrity world, as he mentioned to me, things can sometimes feel less human. That’s why he values opportunities like this — chances to step away from the spotlight and simply meet people face to face. Because of individuals like Basso and organizations like USO, we’re able to share moments like this together.”

Basso began his remarks by echoing and expanding on Barlow’s comments, reflecting on the importance of staying grounded and valuing genuine, person-to-person connections. Basso said that while he’s grateful for the praise he receives, recognition is something that should be shared.

“Not everyone gets to hear that they’re doing a good job,” he said. “So I want to say thank you to all of you for everything you do. I’ve truly enjoyed meeting you and spending time here today.”

Sgt. Karla Buenrostro, a Soldier with 1st Bn, 509th Inf Reg, expressed excitement at the meet and greet.

“Basso’s incredibly humble — really down-to-earth and doesn’t seek attention at all. Talking with him was awesome. I even shared my airborne experience with him, and he was genuinely interested,” she said. “He’s a super cool guy, and I really appreciated meeting him.

I’m also a huge fan of the show. I started watching a couple of years ago and remember thinking, ‘What is this show?’ And now, seeing the new season start this morning, it’s just amazing. I’m so glad we got to bring this experience here — it’s unbelievable. Truly an incredible day.”

Season 3 of The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.

Fort Polk’s USO Center will celebrate its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 3.