Pa. Army Guard prepares for major transformation

Photo By Sgt. Aaron Walker | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 112 Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division (PA ARNG) conduct convoy operations utilizing Stryker Armored Vehicles during Decisive Action Rotation 22-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 26, 2022. Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Walker, Operations Group, National Training Center) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – It’s often been said that the only constant is change, and that is very true of the U.S. Army as it continues to stay ahead of America’s adversaries.

In May 2025, the secretaries of Defense and the Army directed the Army transform to deliver critical warfighting capabilities by eliminating waste and obsolete programs while optimizing the Army’s force structure. This effort is shaped by the changing character of modern conflict.

Transformation will impact all Army components – active-duty, Army National Guard and Army Reserve; and will be conducted in tranches (derived from the French word for “slice”).

Some of the key impacts to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will begin very soon, as “Tranche 1” gets underway. The most significant impact at this time is the conversion of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team into a Mobile Brigade Combat Team, which is to be effective by March 31, 2026.

As part of the conversion, the brigade will divest its Stryker vehicles and instead will be centered around the Infantry Squad vehicle, a lightweight, unarmored troop carrier designed to rapidly transport a nine-soldier squad across varied terrain

Key aspects of the 56th SBCT conversion include:

Inactivation of 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment and activation of a multi-function reconnaissance company from its components.

Inactivation of 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and activation of a combat engineer company-infantry, a signal company and a military intelligence company from its components.

Conversion of 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment; 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment; and 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment under the MBCT headquarters, adding a multi-purpose company to each infantry battalion.

Conversion of the 328th Brigade Support Battalion to a light support battalion stationed in Pennsylvania but organized under the 28th Division Sustainment Brigade in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Conversion of the 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment to a new structure organized under the 28th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade (DIVARTY).

The 56th SBCT was selected in 2004 to become a Stryker Brigade and was the first such unit in the reserve component.

Pennsylvania Army National Guard leadership does not anticipate guidance on “Tranche 2” until spring 2026, or later, but expects that guidance will direct 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to convert to a MBCT sometime between 2028 and 2032.

“I have directed my staff to develop comprehensive options that enable Soldiers’ continued service while minimizing negative impacts on careers and that provide support across the commonwealth,” said Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. “We will also engage at the national level in pursuit of force structure, such as additional infantry and sustainment battalions, what will allow us to retain our highly trained and talented Soldiers.”

As the Pennsylvania Army National Guard continues to innovate to remain ready and relevant, Soldiers with questions on how these efforts impact them personally should consult with their leadership to find the most accurate and timely information.

“We need you to help us provide innovative solutions to this challenge that takes care of our people to deliver readiness to the commonwealth and nation, ensuring the Pennsylvania Army National Guard remains ‘Always Ready, Always There,’” Pippy said.