U.S. Marine Corps Grants Authority to Operate for the First and Only On-Prem 5G Private Infrastructure Network in the Department of War, Advancing Industrial Automation

The United States Marine Corps has granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) for a 5G Private Infrastructure Network (5G PIN), marking the first approved fully on-premises private 5G deployment of its kind within the Department of War (DoW). This authorization permits the network to securely interoperate with the Marine Corps enterprise environment while remaining government-controlled and locally hosted.

The pioneering 5G network is being utilized by Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM)at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga., to spearhead the next generation of military logistics throughindustrial automation through a contract with Federated Wireless and its partners JMA Wireless and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The ATO confirms that the 5G PIN has achieved the performance, reliability, and cybersecurity posture required by the Marine Corps, in accordance with DoW and USMC Risk Management Framework (RMF) requirements. This authorization enables the network to operate as a trusted capability supporting mission-critical logistics, sustainment, and industrial operations.

The 5G PIN delivers deterministic, low-latency, and highly reliable wireless connectivity designed for industrial environments. This capability enables the secure integration of sensors, automated storage and retrieval systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and AI-enabled applications. These technologies provide MARCORLOGCOM with enhanced inventory visibility, increased automation, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making to improve readiness and sustainment for Marines.

The 5G PIN solution is designed to meet established performance, reliability, and cybersecurity requirements necessary to obtain Authorization to Operate approval. This implementation establishes a reference point for future secure 5G deployments across Marine Corps sustainment, maintenance, and storage environments. The implementation of 5G technology within the Marine Corps's organic industrial base is expected to enhance operational readiness and lethality by allowing for real-time asset tracking, predictive maintenance of military equipment, and streamlined supply chains.