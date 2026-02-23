Navy Continues Paradigm Shift, Establishes First West Coast Information Warfare Squadron

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Ray McCann | U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander, Naval Information Forces, gives a speech at the Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) 9 assumption of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 27, 2026. IWRON Nine, a unit designed to operationalize Information Warfare (IW) capabilities and provide decisive decision advantage to Carrier Strike Group Commanders, was established Feb. 27. IWRON Nine is the second squadron established under a 48-month pilot program and will serve as the first squadron on the West Coast. IWRON Nine marks a crucial step forward in ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the premier warfighting force – ready, capable, and unmatched. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann / RELEASED). see less | View Image Page

CORONADO, Calif. – Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) Nine, the second squadron of its kind and the first on the West Coast, was established, Feb. 27.

This marks the continuation of a paradigm shift in how the Navy is operationalizing Information Warfare (IW) to provide a decisive advantage to carrier strike group commanders. The establishment of IWRON 9 follows the stand-up of the East Coast pilot squadron, IWRON Two, in December 2025.

“This is a pivotal moment in our journey to operationalize Information Warfare.,” said Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander, Naval Information Forces. “Why are we doing this? The answer is simple: the proliferation of technology and the global evolution of threats is not standing still. The pacing threats we face are increasingly complex, sophisticated, and integrated. They understand the power of information, and they are actively seeking to exploit our vulnerabilities from seabed to space. To maintain our warfighting edge, we must think, act, and operate differently. We must evolve.”

IWRON’s will deliver decisive offensive and defensive information warfare, maximizing the strike group's lethality and survivability by assuring command and control, providing battlespace awareness, and integrating fires on behalf of the Strike Group Commander.

“The IWRON construct, modeled on the proven successes of our Air Wings and Destroyer Squadrons, is a revolution in command and control,” said Vernazza. “It streamlines the chain of command, aligns warfare commander authorities, and consolidates responsibilities under a single, accountable commander. This isn't about bureaucracy; it's about speed, agility, and decisive action in the face of evolving threats.” CAPT Edward McLellan assumed command of IWRON Nine.

"In order to meet the challenges of the contemporary and future combat environment, we will train as an integrated team, leveraging the capabilities of the Carrier Strike Group and its assigned units, the Fleet Maritime Operations Centers, National, Joint, and Combined capabilities in order to deliver lethality and survivability to the Carrier Strike Group Commander." said McLellan. "We will execute tasks supporting all of the Warfare Commanders, and will in turn leverage the combined strength of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group team."

The initial cadre of IWRON 9 were recognized for their vital role in pioneering this new command on the West Coast.

“This squadron is a testament to the power of collaboration. We are bringing together the best and brightest from across the IW community: the Carrier Strike Group staff, the Strike Group Oceanography Team, the Fleet Intelligence Detachment DC, the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, the Navy Information Operations Command, and the Naval Information Warfare Training Group. These talented professionals, leveraging the existing direct support model, and augmented with additional expertise, will form a force multiplier unlike any we've seen before.”

The establishment of Information Warfare Squadron Nine represents a vital evolution in naval warfare, ensuring the U.S. Navy is the most formidable and capable maritime force in the world.

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.