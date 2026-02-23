(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Benning Hosts U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts 'All Army' Competition

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 8-14 on USAMU ranges.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Story by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Fort Benning Hosts U.S. Army Small Arms Championships
    FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 8-14 on USAMU ranges.

    The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning, Georgia.

    The ‘All Army’ competition is open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve, and Military Academy ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) students.

    The competition develops combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognizes superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers compete in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open and professional based on previous competition experience.

    Some of the highlight days are:

    Tuesday March 10, the Excellence in Competition Rifle Match from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST and the Excellence in Competition Pistol Match from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Both these matches include combat gear.

    Wednesday March 11, the Excellence in Competition Rifle Match from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST and the Infantry Trophy Team Match from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

    Friday March 13, multigun matches from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

    MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call or text the USAMU Public Affairs Officer at 706-464-6154 or email [usarmy.knox.aemo.mbx.meb-amu-pao@army.mil](mailto:usarmy.knox.aemo.mbx.meb-amu-pao@army.mil) to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Benning.

    DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Benning Access Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.

