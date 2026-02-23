Watern named AFMC Executive Director

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Kathy Watern was selected as the next Air Force Materiel Command Executive Director, effective March 22, replacing Lorna Estep who is retiring from civilian service.

Watern, a member of the Senior Executive Service since 2010, has served as the AFMC Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services since 2023, responsible for all aspects of force development, management and sustainment of the Command’s 89,000 military and civilian professionals.

Her civilian service includes various financial management and acquisition assignments at Wright-Patterson AFB in the F-15, F-22 and Air Combat System Program Offices as well as in the Acquisition Cost Division. She served as the Director, Cost and Economics Analysis Division, Financial Management and Comptroller Directorate, Aeronautical Systems Center prior to accepting a position at Headquarters Air Force in 2010.

Watern’s six years at the Pentagon included various positions in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, with her final Washington D.C. assignment as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cost and Economics.

She returned to Wright-Paterson AFB in 2016 to serve as the Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, prior to her AFMC Headquarters assignment.

Watern received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wright State University and MBA from the University of Dayton. Watern also holds a Master of Science Degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

As the AFMC Executive Director, Watern will serve as a principal advisor to the Commander. She will play a critical role in managing daily operations; develop and implement long-term strategies; oversee personnel and resource management; and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.