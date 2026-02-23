CRDAMC trains clinicians in advanced ultrasound to boost readiness, patient care

Photo By Frank Minnie | Attendees participating in Expeditionary Point of Care Ultrasound training at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center practice using ultrasound to assess acute injuries and chronic musculoskeletal conditions, helping build a clinically proficient, ready medical force. (Photo by Maj. Chelsea Ausman) see less | View Image Page

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is strengthening medical readiness and patient care through advanced ultrasound training designed to prepare providers to deliver high-quality care in any environment.

Expeditionary Point of Care Ultrasound, or E-POCUS, equips clinicians with hands-on training using portable ultrasound technology in hospital and operational settings. Developed by CRDAMC Advanced Emergency Medicine Ultrasonography (AEMUS) fellows Capt. Ryan Stevens and Maj. David Korb, along with director Maj. Chelsea Ausman, the training focuses on building a clinically proficient, ready medical force able to make rapid decisions in resource-limited and austere environments.

Maj. Chelsea Ausman, AEMUS fellowship director, said the training ensures providers are prepared to deliver advanced care wherever patients need it.

“We adapt standard ultrasound scanning protocols to the operational environment for resource-limited military and austere patient care,” Ausman said. “Our Expeditionary POCUS training is focused on building a clinically proficient, ready medical force by equipping providers with advanced ultrasound skills they can apply in both hospital and operational settings. By training clinicians on expeditionary scanning protocols and the Army’s field-portable ultrasound technology, we are ensuring providers are prepared to make critical, time-sensitive decisions and deliver high-quality care wherever our patients are treated.”

For beneficiaries, the training means faster and more accurate diagnoses. Providers can use portable ultrasound at the bedside, or in field conditions, to quickly identify internal bleeding, evaluate heart and lung function, and detect blood clots. Earlier diagnosis supports faster treatment decisions and improved outcomes.

The training also prepares medical teams to operate the Army’s newest ruggedized, field-portable ultrasound devices. By training providers before new equipment is fully fielded, CRDAMC ensures medical teams are confident and ready to use the technology to improve care.

During a recent session of III Corps clinicians, 15 service members completed 26 hours of instruction focused on expeditionary ultrasound skills, trauma scanning requirements, and operational medical readiness.

CRDAMC leaders say the program helps ensure patients are treated by capable, confident providers who can deliver consistent, high-quality care in any setting.