Regional Command-East Transfers Authority at Camp Bondsteel

Photo By Capt. Armond Gilmore | Florida Army National Guard Col. Sam Sargeant, commander of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and incoming commander of NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, receives the Regional Command-East guidon from Italian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Federico Collina, KFOR deputy commander, during the transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 27, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility within RC-E. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Armond Gilmore) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Armond Gilmore | Florida Army National Guard Col. Sam Sargeant, commander of the 53rd Infantry Brigade...... read more read more

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — After more than two years of preparation and multinational training, the Florida Army National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team assumed responsibility for Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony at Camp Bondsteel, Feb. 27, 2026.

Brig. Gen. Federico Collina, deputy commander for KFOR, presided over the ceremony and recognized the outgoing brigade’s contributions to regional stability during KFOR 35. Under the command of Col. Jonathan Lloyd, the 256th IBCT led RC-E operations in support of NATO’s mission to maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo.

“The results of your work have laid solid foundations upon which future forces will continue to build,” Collina said. “The transfer of authority marks a moment of continuity and renewed responsibility.”

The ceremony included the casing of the 256th IBCT colors and the uncasing of the 53rd IBCT colors. The formal transfer of authority occurred with the passing of the NATO RC-E guidon, signifying the 53rd IBCT’s assumption of responsibility for Regional Command-East under KFOR 36.

Col. Sam Sargeant, commander of the 53rd IBCT and incoming RC-E commander, addressed the formation and emphasized the unit’s readiness.

“This Task Force is trained and ready to assume all duties in Regional Command-East,” Sargeant said. “Standing here today is the result of rigorous and what’s really more than a two-year journey for this brigade.”

He referenced the brigade’s collective training at the Exportable Combat Training Capability at Camp Shelby, Mississippi; National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California; collective training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas; and Joint Multinational Readiness Center mission readiness exercise at Hohenfels, Germany, validating the brigade’s ability to operate in a multinational environment.

“For nearly three decades, the NATO-led Kosovo Force has maintained peace-support operations ensuring measured growth and progress for all institutions in Kosovo,” Sargeant said. “Task Force Gator will promote positive dialogue amongst all involved in a peaceful Kosovo.”

Regional Command-East operates as part of NATO’s KFOR mission, a multinational force committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement throughout Kosovo.