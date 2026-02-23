U.S. Military Services Announce Availability of the Mariana Islands Training and Testing Draft SEIS/OEIS; Announce Public Meetings and Invite Public Comment on Environmental Analysis

ASAN, Guam – The Department of the Navy, including both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps; the U.S. Air Force; the U.S. Army; and the U.S. Coast Guard (collectively referred to as “Action Proponents”) have prepared a supplement to the 2015 Mariana Islands Training and Testing (MITT) Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)/Overseas EIS (OEIS) and the 2020 MITT Supplemental EIS (SEIS)/OEIS to assess the potential environmental effects associated with the Proposed Action to continue military readiness activities at sea and on Farallon de Medinilla (FDM) within the MITT Study Area.

Military readiness activities include training; research, development, testing, and evaluation (collectively referred to as “testing”); and range modernization and sustainment. The purpose of the Proposed Action is to ensure the Action Proponents can organize, train, and equip service members and personnel to meet their respective national defense missions.

To improve and strengthen the environmental analysis, the Action Proponents welcome, value, and appreciate the public's participation during the Draft SEIS/OEIS public review and comment period from March 2 to May 1, 2026, Chamorro Standard Time (ChST). Visit the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/mitteis to view a virtual presentation about the project, download the Draft SEIS/OEIS, learn more about the public meetings, and submit comments.

Proposed training and testing activities are similar to those previously analyzed and are representative of activities occurring around the Mariana Islands for decades, with some updates to the type, frequency, duration, intensity, and location. These activities may include the use of active sonar, explosives, and other sources of sound. The Action Proponents would continue to implement measures intended to avoid, minimize, or mitigate potential environmental effects during at-sea military readiness activities. Range modernization and sustainment includes placement and maintenance of subsurface targets, such as training minefields, and the placement of temporary instrumentation.

Public Participation

Public Meetings In support of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and NHPA Section 106 guidelines and regulations, the Action Proponents are holding two public meetings during the public review and comment period. Meetings will include informational poster stations staffed by project representatives who can answer questions about the Proposed Action and environmental analysis. The Action Proponents will give a brief presentation followed by a public oral comment session. Comments will also be accepted in writing at the public meetings. Interpreters for CHamoru (Guam meeting) and Chamorro and Carolinian (Saipan meeting) will be available. 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Open House 6:00 p.m. Presentation/Comment Session

Guam

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Dededo Senior Center

319 Iglesias Circle, Dededo

Saipan

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Crowne Plaza Resort

Coral Tree Ave., Garapan

The public is invited to review the Draft SEIS/OEIS and provide substantive comments on the Proposed Action, the environmental analysis, and the project’s potential to affect historic properties in line with Section 106 of the NHPA. The public review and comment period supports consultation under Section 106 of the NHPA and its implementing regulations, as members of the public are invited to participate, provide comments, or raise concerns about potential effects on historic properties. Parties with demonstrated interest in the undertaking and its effects on historic properties may request to become a consulting party in the Section 106 process. Please visit www.nepa.navy.mil/mitteis and click on “National Historic Preservation Act Section 106” to request more information on the consultation process. As the lead agency, the Navy has initiated Section 106 consultation and will comply with the 2020 Guam and 2022 CNMI programmatic agreements in coordination with the historic preservation offices and signatories to those agreements.

Comments must be postmarked or received online by 11:59 p.m. ChST on May 1, 2026, for consideration in the preparation of the Final SEIS/OEIS. The public review and comment period includes an additional 15 days (from the typical 45 days to 60 days) to allow the public more time to review the document. Comments may be submitted at the public meetings, on the project website, or by mail to:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific

Attention: MITT SEIS/OEIS Project Manager

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134

Visit the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/mitteis to view a virtual presentation about the project, download the Draft SEIS/OEIS, and submit a comment. Printed versions of the Draft SEIS/OEIS are available for viewing at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Library (University of Guam), Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library (Hagåtña, Guam), Tinian Public Library, Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library (Rota), and the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library (Saipan). Media seeking further information should contact Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs at mailto:jrmpublicaffairs@us.navy.mil or 671-349-4055. A media availability will be held 30 minutes before the start of each public meeting.

