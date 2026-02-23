U.S. Marine Corps General Takes Command of Fully Integrated Norwegian-American Logistics Headquarters

Photo By Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | Norwegian Armed Forces personnel, U.S. Marines, and Sailors with the exercise Cold Response 26 Combined Joint Logistics Support Group pose for a group photo after a transfer of authority ceremony at Kjeller Air Base, Norway, Feb. 27, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo) see less | View Image Page

KJELLER AIR BASE, NORWAY – U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Maura M. Hennigan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, assumed command of the Combined Joint Logistics Support Group (CJLSG) from Norwegian army Brig. Gen. Nina S. Berg in a transfer of authority ceremony here, February 27, 2026.

The transfer marks the first time a U.S. Marine Corps commanding general has assumed command of a fully integrated bilateral logistics headquarters composed of members of the Norwegian Armed Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps.

"The opportunity to cooperate with a peer from the U.S. at my level is truly significant and proves our shared commitment to security and stability in the Arctic,” said Berg. “This is my first time integrating at this depth, and I very much look forward to us sharing logistical experience to help enhance our collective defense.”

The ceremony took place at the historicKjeller Air Base, a facility that the Norwegian and Allied forces worked togetherto liberate from Axis powers during World War II after its capture in 1940.

The transfer of authority occurred in preparation for the Norwegian-led multinational exercise Cold Response 26. Hennigan will command the CJLSG during the live-portion of the exercise, and Berg will resume command again for the computer-aided exercise.

“I am proud to stand here todayon historical grounds with an incredibly capable force, NATO Partners and Allies, coming together todemonstratethe ready and rapid deploymentof II Marine Expeditionary Force into the Arctic,” said Hennigan. “The U.S. and Norwaysharelegacy from over eight decades ago helping to liberate Europe during World War II and we make history again today by integrating our logistical forces one step further than ever before.”

Exercise Cold Response 26, part of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions.