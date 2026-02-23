Tripoli ARG, 31st MEU Begin Iron Fist 26

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso | 260223-N-VO895-1080 CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (February 23, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) service members pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of Exercise Iron Fist 2026 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), along with embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU); Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11; and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, began their participation in Iron Fist 26 off the coast of Okinawa, Feb. 23.

Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The U.S. Marine Corps and Navy have continued to strengthen amphibious capabilities alongside Japanese Self-Defense Forces in Iron Fist since its first iteration in 2006.

“Iron Fist is a symbol of the U.S. commitment to Japan and the ironclad alliance shared by our two nations,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Timothy Carter, commander of the Tripoli ARG. “Together, we look forward to strengthening friendships and sharpening our capabilities that deliver a credible deterrence in the region.”

As part of Iron Fist, the Tripoli ARG and 31st MEU will conduct electronic warfare, air assaults, and reconnaissance missions, and also launch and recover amphibious craft from ships. Their participation will culminate in the execution of an amphibious assault.

The exercise’s realistic training allows U.S. and Japanese forces to learn from each other, improve combat readiness and achieve peace through strength.

As the only forward-deployed amphibious blue-green team and a key component of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, the Tripoli ARG and 31st MEU is an agile, combat-ready force that promotes peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.