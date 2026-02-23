Preserving heritage and habitat: MCBH continues fishpond and shoreline restoration

Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi — The Environmental Division at Marine Corps Base Hawai’i (MCBH) has worked extensively over the years to remove invasive mangrove from the historically and culturally significant Nuʻupia Fishponds, restoring ecological balance and vital coastal ecosystems. These fishponds hold deep cultural importance and provide critical habitat for native species. As environmental stewardship moves forward with caring for the Nu‘upia Fishponds, MCBH is grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongsidePaepae o Heʻeiaand our broader community partners to further enhance restoration efforts, strengthen cultural connections, and ensure these treasured resources thrive for generations to come.



The American mangrove, one of the most common species found on Oʻahu, was originally introduced in 1922 for sediment control but has since expanded across many coastal areas of the island. Mangroves are considered invasive species in Hawaiʻi and spread quickly overcrowding shallow coastal areas diminishing water oxygen levels.



“From 1994-2000, 30 acres of mangrove were removed from the Nu’upia Fishponds to restore and enhance wetland ecosystems,” said Lance Bookless, natural resources program manager with MCBH’s Environmental Division. Since the mangrove removal, MCBH’s Environmental Division has continued to tend and monitor the Nu’upia Fishponds and surrounding areas twice a year through events such as Weed Warriors, further preventing the resurgence of mangrove in the area.



To continue protecting and preserving the Nu’upia Fishponds, MCBH and Paepae o He’eia, a nonprofit organization that cares for the He’eia Fishpond, an ancient Hawaiian fishpond located in He’eia, Ko’olaupoko, O’ahu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 15, 2023, officially establishing an educational, restorative, and environmental centric partnership. The first community workday at Nu’upia Fishponds from the MOU was on Oct. 7, 2023, and was centered around the first steps of restoring an archeological site within the Nu’upia Ponds, a fish wall, by removing an invasive species known as pickleweed.



“Here, at the Nu’upia Fishpond complex, there's not a whole lot of mangroves left within the fishpond, due to the MCBH environmental department doing a good job of tackling mangrove and the other invasive species that we have surrounding the ponds,” said Angela Hiʻilei Kawelo, executive director of Paepae o Heʻeia.



With the Environmental Division’s sustained monitoring for mangrove resurgence within the Nu’upia Fishponds area, organizations like Paepae o He’eia can move on to the next steps of fishpond restoration such as preserving archaeological sites. “These fishponds are unique, and they were places of traditional Hawai’ian aquaculture that fed and sustained communities,” said Hiʻilei Kawelo. “The restoration of them [fishponds] is important because we don’t want to lose that history, and they also provide important habitat for native birds and fish.”



Another space that the Environmental Division tends to is the Marina and shoreline along the H-3 Main Gate entrance to MCBH. In 2022, an approved contracted mangrove removal project for 15 acres of mangrove completed the removal of 10 acres along the shoreline of the H-3 Main Gate entrance to MCBH. Once all 15 acres of mangrove are removed, native vegetation will be planted to help improve habitat conditions, support native marine life, and restore water circulation and natural wetland functions.

“Removing the mangrove can almost immediately increase oxygen levels in those coastal areas,” said Hiʻilei Kawelo. Improved water movement in these shallow habitats supports healthier conditions for marine life and highlights the importance of ongoing restoration along the base’s shoreline.



In support of ongoing mangrove removal efforts, U.S. Marines, Sailors, and community members came together for a Weed Warrior event to remove resurging mangrove from the marina shoreline on Feb. 14, 2026. Volunteers worked to remove mangroves and plant native vegetation aligning with restoration efforts.



Through sustained restoration efforts at the Nuʻupia Fishponds, Marina and H-3 Main Gate shoreline, MCBH continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship and cultural preservation. By removing invasive mangrove, replanting native vegetation, and partnering with organizations like Paepae o Heʻeia, MCBH is restoring coastal ecosystems while safeguarding places that hold deep historical and cultural significance. These collective efforts not only improve habitat for native species but also strengthen community connections and ensure that Hawaiʻi’s treasured fishponds and shorelines remain resilient for future generations.

