Steel Wings, Enduring Leadership: 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Change of Command

Photo By Sgt. Renee Gray | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, right, the outgoing commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, the incoming commanding general, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from Wellons to Brodie. Under the command of Wellons, the Wing operated across five geographic combatant commands and logged nearly half of all active-duty flight hours while maintaining the lowest mishap rate among like formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — “Today is not about a commander, it’s certainly not about me... it's about honoring a legacy of the most powerful Marine Aircraft Wing on the planet, and the Marines and Sailors that carry that legacy forward everyday” said Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons during his last remarks as the Commanding General of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Wellons relinquished command of 3rd MAW during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, formally transferring responsibility of the Aviation Combat Element of I Marine Expeditionary Force to Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie.

Marines, Sailors, civilian professionals and distinguished guests gathered to witness the passing of the organizational colors that marked more than a transfer of authority, it reflected the continuity of leadership and the enduring trust placed in each commanding general to lead Marines and Sailors in defense of the nation. Since assuming command in July 2024, Wellons led the wing under a clear and consistent emphasis on people, standards and readiness. That focus shaped not only how 3rd MAW operated, but how it prepared for the demands of an increasingly complex security environment.

Under his leadership, 3rd MAW sustained combat-ready aviation forces capable of global deployment while refining its ability to operate from sea-based and expeditionary locations alike. Fixed-wing, rotary-wing and tiltrotor platforms projected power across multiple theaters, supporting carrier strike group operations, multinational exercises and homeland defense missions without pause.

During Balikatan 2025, wing assets deployed forward in support of combined training with Philippine partners, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing regional deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. Throughout Steel Knight 2025, 3rd MAW executed distributed aviation operations at scale under the hub-spoke-node construct, synchronizing aircraft, sustaining nodes and enabling aviation command and control elements across dispersed terrain. From austere forward sites, Marines generated sorties, sustained forward arming and refueling points (FARPs) and maintained expeditionary command and control, demonstrating the wing’s ability to deliver combat power at a moment’s notice

During the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show, 3rd MAW aircraft and personnel showcased that same readiness and professionalism before a national audience, reinforcing public trust while highlighting the strength of Marine aviation. The wing also played a central role in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, integrating aviation into a large-scale display of Marine Air-Ground Task Force lethality and amphibious integration.

Wellons consistently reinforced that readiness is built upon uncompromising standards.Throughout his tenure, the wing strengthened disciplined execution in aviation logistics, forward arming and refueling operations and aviation command and control integration.

At the center of that effort were the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MAW. Through visible leader presence across Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, forward visits to deployed elements and direct engagement with enlisted leadership, Wellons reinforced that platforms and technology mean little without disciplined leaders prepared to employ them. His message remained constant: readiness is built daily on the flight line, at the FARP and in the command post by Marines and sailors who uphold standards and trust one another in demanding conditions.

“It has been an absolute masterclass in general officer-level operating force command,” said Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force. “3rd MAW has delivered ready units where our nation needs them on time and time again, to meet the moment, to meet our most consequential responsibilities.”

Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie assumes command following his previous assignment as deputy commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force and as the commanding general, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade in Okinawa, Japan. He now returns to lead 3rd MAW as it provides combat-ready, expeditionary aviation forces capable of deploying worldwide in support of Marine Corps, joint and allied operations.

“I promise you sir, that I will do everything I can do to carry on the legacy that you have set for all of these marines, to carry on the vision that you had, and to do it with grace and leadership just the way you have set us all up for success. You have my word.” Brodie promised as the new commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

As the colors were passed and the formation rendered honors, the ceremony marked not an ending, but the steady continuation of a mission carried forward by the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MAW, guided by people, anchored in standards, and defined by readiness.