U.S. Soldiers gathered for a PCS/ETS retention brief hosted by I Corps

Photo By Spc. Kyle Kimble | U.S. Army I Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor speaks to Soldiers during a PCS/ETS retention brief at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 27, 2026. The brief provided Soldiers the opportunity to voice concerns, discuss challenges related to their permanent change of station (PCS) or expiration term of service (ETS), and identify potential solutions to improve retention and transition processes. Reffeor encouraged open dialogue to ensure every Soldier had the chance to address individual career decisions and quality-of-life considerations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — U.S. Soldiers gathered for a PCS/ETS retention brief hosted by the I Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor and I Corps Senior Command Career Counselor Sgt. Maj. Jason Clark at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Feb. 27, 2026. The event provided an open forum for soldiers to discuss career decisions, transition concerns, and potential solutions related to permanent change of station (PCS) moves and expiration of term of service (ETS) timeline expectations.

Designed as a town hall-style session, soldiers were highly encouraged to use it as an opportunity to speak openly about issues they may have had during their PCS/ETS process. CSM Reffeor even made it clear that soldiers have a chance to even ask him about desired duty stations, saying that he will do what he can to have them re-enlist there.

Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Trumpet, a 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command career counselor, spoke about CSM Reffeor’s guidance for Soldiers and how the Army has shaped where he is today.

“The fact that [CSM Reffeor] was able to give guidance about how far the Army has helped him was great,” states Trumpet, “Letting [soldiers] know the benefits and how the Army has helped him to get to where he is today was motivating to witness.”

Soldiers were not limited to asking questions during the brief. The two sergeants major ensured discussions continued before, during, and after the formal presentation. Soldiers of all ranks were encouraged to speak directly with them or with the retention noncommissioned officers following the session.

Throughout the briefing, soldiers raised questions regarding assignment preferences, stabilization options, professional military education opportunities, family considerations, and transition assistance resources. Leaders addressed individual circumstances and provided clarification on policies impacting PCS cycles and ETS timelines. To a lot of soldiers, this was make-or-break for them; it helped them make that final decision that would ultimately assist them in the long run.

“I got to ask the sergeant major directly what I could get, and he pointed me in the right direction,” said Sgt. Joshua Dolloson, who attended the brief.

The open-discussion format allowed soldiers to speak candidly about challenges they face, from operational tempo to balancing professional goals, such as military schools, and with personal priorities, such as college. Both college and military schools were a big point of discussion in that subject area. Leadership noted that direct feedback plays a critical role in refining retention strategies and improving communication at all levels.

“It takes sacrifices, if you want to be successful, you're gonna have to make sacrifices,” said Trumpet, “if you want to go to college while you're in the military, you’re going to have to sacrifice some time somewhere.”

Ultimately, the retention brief was not solely about retaining soldiers in the Army, but about ensuring they are informed, prepared, and supported in taking the next step in their careers, whether continuing service or transitioning to civilian life, with clear guidance, accessible resources and engaged leadership committed to their long-term success. (U.S. Army story by Spc. Kyle Kimble)