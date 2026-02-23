(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, hands off the 477th...... read more read more

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    477th Fighter Group

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska —U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Weihrich officially assumed command of the 477th Fighter Group during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Weihrich succeeds U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde.

    Budde has been a member of the 477th FG since December 2015, which shows his dedication to the Fighter Group mission. As commander of the 477th FG, Budde emphasized crafting the group into a force of unrivaled leaders in air superiority, 'by request now and in the future.' In Budde’s closing remarks he left this mission in the hands of those who helped craft it.

    “There is no group of people that I’d entrust that mission to than the men and women of the 477th,” said Budde.

    Prior to assuming command, Weihrich served as the 477th Fighter Group deputy commander for three years. In his new role, Weihrich will continue to lead the group's personnel in their efforts to provide combat air power into the Pacific theater of operations as well as the defend the homeland missions.

    “The Air Force needs to continue innovating to find the best solutions and ensure we never fight fair. It won’t come down to technology, but the American fighting spirit. So, be ready to fly, fix, innovate, and if the enemy wants to fight — win,” said Weihrich.

    The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 14:47
    Story ID: 559153
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 477th Fighter Group Change of Command, by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    10AF
    477FG
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version