477th Fighter Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, hands off the 477th Fighter Group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Weihrich during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremonial transfer of the guidon symbolizes the assumption of command for the 477th Fighter Group.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska —U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Weihrich officially assumed command of the 477th Fighter Group during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 27, 2026. Col. Weihrich succeeds U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde.

Budde has been a member of the 477th FG since December 2015, which shows his dedication to the Fighter Group mission. As commander of the 477th FG, Budde emphasized crafting the group into a force of unrivaled leaders in air superiority, 'by request now and in the future.' In Budde’s closing remarks he left this mission in the hands of those who helped craft it.

“There is no group of people that I’d entrust that mission to than the men and women of the 477th,” said Budde.

Prior to assuming command, Weihrich served as the 477th Fighter Group deputy commander for three years. In his new role, Weihrich will continue to lead the group's personnel in their efforts to provide combat air power into the Pacific theater of operations as well as the defend the homeland missions.

“The Air Force needs to continue innovating to find the best solutions and ensure we never fight fair. It won’t come down to technology, but the American fighting spirit. So, be ready to fly, fix, innovate, and if the enemy wants to fight — win,” said Weihrich.

The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill.