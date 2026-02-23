California holds change of command

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | 260227-N-ME988-1133 NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, Conn. (Feb. 27, 2026) Cmdr. Andrew Hill, commanding officer of the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781), is piped ashore following California’s change of command ceremony, Feb. 27, 2026, at the Dealey Center at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. During the ceremony, Hill relieved Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood as California’s commanding officer. California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood turned command of the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) over to Cmdr. Andrew Hill in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, Feb. 27, at the Dealey Center at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

Capt. Philip Castellano, commander of Submarine Squadron 12, served as the presiding officer of the ceremony, while the guest speaker was Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk and U.S. 2nd Fleet.

Perry, who served as Kirkwood’s first submarine captain aboard USS Pasadena (SSN 752), spoke about the greatness of the submarine force and what makes its purpose so special, and said over the last two years California’s Sailors “crushed it” while focusing on what it will take to continue its culture of success.

“If you get those three combinations - purpose, belonging and value - the culture will survive, and this culture needs to survive because I need California as a world class crew … because the geostrategic environment around the globe demands it,” Perry said. “The last three deployments that California has done have been epic.”

Perry said that while stealth and technology are the leverage that makes the submarine force so valued, California’s crew is what makes everything run like a symphony.

“The joint force is relying upon you to remain stealthy, to get there fast, to be mobile, to be in comms, track all the bad guys, and then deliver lethal ordnance when it’s required, because nobody else can do what you do,” Perry said.

Kirkwood, a Waynesboro, Mississippi native and 2005 graduate of Mississippi State University, took command of California in May 2023.

Kirkwood said it was the honor of his professional life to serve as the crew of California’s captain, praising his crew while reminiscing on their overall camaraderie and achievements, which included earning back-to-back Battle “E’ Awards.

“Each of you contributed more than I think most humans on this planet can understand for securing the safety of our Nation from now and into the future,” Kirkwood said. “You truly are the steely-eyed killers of the deep that have been talked about from submariners of old lore. It was my privilege to watch you demonstrate to adversaries why they should fear the bear and the entire submarine force of the United States.”

Hill, a native of Troy, Missouri, and graduate of Iowa State University, assumes command having previously served aboard the submarines USS Alaska (SSBN 732) (Gold), USS Dallas (SSN 700), USS Minnesota (SSN 783), and USS South Dakota (SSN 790).

Hill thanked the California crew for their service to the Nation and the Navy.

“I’ve observed your numerous successes and I am impressed by your dedication to excellence,” Hill said. “I feel humbled to stand in your ranks and honored to be your commanding officer. Our most proximate mission ... is to achieve warfighting superiority to demonstrate our Nation’s priorities. My vision for California is that we will continue to represent the golden grizzly on our crest and be the apex predator wherever we go.”

USS California was the eighth Virginia-class submarine built when it was commissioned in October of 2011. SSN 781 is the seventh U.S. Navy ship named for the state of California, most recently following a nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser in commission from 1974-1999. Previous ships to bear the name USS California included a Tennessee-class battleship that was active during World War II and a Pennsylvania-class cruiser that went on to serve during World War I.

The submarine California has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.