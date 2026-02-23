SMDC leader retires after 48 years of military, civilian service

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Members of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command “clap out” Richard P. De Fatta, USASMDC deputy to the commanding general and senior civilian, prior to his retirement ceremony Feb. 27 after more than 48 years of combined uniformed and civil service. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Through more than four decades of direct support to the nation, one man can look back knowing he shaped the future.

Richard P. De Fatta, deputy to the commanding general and senior civilian for U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, retired Feb. 27 after more than 48 years of combined uniformed and civil service.

“I am most proud of the amazing team we have built over the years at SMDC,” De Fatta said. “We are able to integrate functions across the entire diverse command – operational units, capability development, technology development and staff, and achieve exceptional results. This isn’t easy given the depth and breadth of mission requirements and continuous support of three combatant commands as the Army service component.”

Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, hosted the ceremony, honoring De Fatta for his lasting contributions to the command and its Soldiers and Army civilians.

“There are few, if any, people who have influenced our industry to the extent Rick has,” Gainey said. “His leadership has steered us through transformations in the branch and into a new era of Army space and Air Defense Artillery. Leaders of his character and quality are rare and represent the best of the military, the federal services and the senior executive service.

“He is a great leader, a salt-of-the-earth person and a good friend,” Gainey added. “His absence will be felt not only across this command but across the Army as a whole.”

Following his 27 years of uniformed Army service beginning in 1978 when he was commissioned at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, De Fatta retired as a colonel in 2005.

De Fatta earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy, a Master of Science in engineering physics from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Master of Science in systems management from the Florida Institute of Technology. He also completed the U.S. Army War College resident fellowship at the University of Texas at Austin.

He spent more than seven years in senior civilian industry roles before being appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 2013. He was promoted to the SES’s third tier when he became deputy to the commanding general in 2022.

De Fatta said he will miss the camaraderie, shared purpose, and the daily chance to serve alongside professionals dedicated to something greater than themselves.

“What I will miss most about SMDC and the Army is the people,” De Fatta said. “I will truly miss coming to work every day and interacting with our amazing team of military, DA civilian and defense industry professionals dedicated to supporting our soldiers. SMDC enjoys an amazing family environment that is close and caring.”

He expressed gratitude to the SMDC team for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment, encouraging them to continue leading with integrity, innovation, and pride as they shape future of the force.

“SMDC is experiencing an incredible transformation, further focusing on our warfighting equities, augmented with new formations and emerging missions,” De Fatta said. “Leadership transitions will be challenging but I expect the team will step up and fill in any holes that might pop up. I will miss being a part of these exciting times but will watch the team excel.”

De Fatta extended his heartfelt thanks to the entire team and wished them continued success in all their future endeavors.

“It has been a privilege to be an integral part of this command for nearly 13 years,” De Fatta added. “All the best to the entire team. Secure the high ground!”