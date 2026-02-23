Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Capt. Rebecca Paquette, a dietitian at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Capt. Rebecca Paquette, a dietitian at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, reads product nutrition information at the commissary on post, Feb. 24. Paquette will be at the commissary March 3 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Post Exchange March 25 and 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer questions and share practical guidance on selecting foods that fuel the body for peak performance. see less | View Image Page

Fueling Readiness: Dietitians bring performance nutrition to commissary, PX

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansa. — The Fort Leavenworth Community will have an opportunity this month to connect with registered dietitians – no appointment necessary --and learn how everyday nutrition choices support health, performance and overall wellbeing.



Capt. Rebecca Paquette, a dietitian at Munson Army Health Center, and Maj. Thomas Johnston with the Combined Arms Command, Health and Holistic Fitness Program will be at the Commissary March 3 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Post Exchange March 25 and 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be available to answer questions and share practical guidance on selecting foods that fuel the body for peak performance.



During the outreach events, community members can learn how to read and understand nutrition labels, what to look for when comparing products, and how to build balanced meals that support sustained energy and recovery.



From improving physical training performance to maintaining focus throughout the duty day, proper nutrition plays a vital role in readiness.



“For Soldiers, an appropriately balanced diet will support strength, endurance, cognitive performance and can help to enhance focus to assist with injury prevention — all are essential components of mission success,” said Johnston. “Through the Health and Holistic Fitness framework, leaders emphasize nutrition as a key pillar and is the foundation of building physically and mentally resilient formations.”



“For families, smart food choices promote healthy growth and development, strengthen immune systems and help establish lifelong habits that contribute to long-term wellness,” added Paquette.



The effort coincides with National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign led by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics that highlights the importance of informed food choices and healthy habits.



“Nutrition is foundational to readiness,” Paquette said. “The food choices we make every day affect how we perform, recover and feel — both on and off duty.”



Community members are encouraged to stop by during the scheduled times to speak with the dietitians and gain tools to support a healthier, more resilient Fort Leavenworth community.