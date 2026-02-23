‘He was you’: AVCOE CG lauds CW5 Medal of Honor recipient during Fort Rucker Warrant Officer Candidate School class graduation

Photo By Kelly Morris | Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, speaks during the Appointment and Graduation Ceremony for Warrant Officer Candidate Class 26-07 at Fort Rucker, Ala., Feb. 25, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. -- More than 70 newly-minted Army warrant officers heard from Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, as they achieved a milestone in their careers--the Appointment and Graduation Ceremony for their Warrant Officer Candidate School class at Fort Rucker, Ala., Feb. 25.

Warrant officers serve as the Army’s technical and tactical experts across multiple specialties. The graduating class included technicians and aviation warrant officer candidates, with representation from all Army components.

Gill thanked cadre for their efforts and the families for their support, as he congratulated the warrant officers on achieving this milestone.

Drawing upon a famous quote by former President Theodore Roosevelt, Gill said the credit for deeds done belongs not to the critic, but to the person “in the arena,” devoted to a worthy cause, who is getting things done.

Gill reflected on the televised presentation Tuesday evening of the nation’s highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric A. Slover, who serves as a 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment aviator. While under heavy fire and despite being severely injured, Slover heroically piloted a MH-47 Chinook helicopter into a heavily protected military fortress to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro back in January.

Slover was willing to pay the ultimate price in service to the nation, Gill explained.

“That Army Soldier dared greatly in the arena,” Gill said. “But I want you to know he sat right there in those chairs some 30 years ago. He was you, and he never thought that the nation would ask him to do what he was asked to do. They just pinned the Congressional Medal of Honor on him last night.”

“You have just entered the arena again,” Gill said to the warrant officers. “When things don’t go your way, get back up, dust yourself off and try again. Use your talents and lead like you lead. Lead with character, and never quit,” Gill said.

Gill explained the warrant officer graduation follows on the heels of a grueling schedule in the preceding weeks that began with hearty morning PT, and included a curriculum loaded with doctrine, leadership, history, the Army profession, training and training management.

He noted the real-world experience the class of graduates bring to the force: Some of the warrant officers have prior experience in general aviation, while others have driven trucks, stocked shelves and bussed tables. Some have combat experience, some are immigrants, and many possess college degrees. While some graduates will begin flight training soon, others will serve in various specialties.

“I am proud to be associated with you, and I am truly proud of what you bring to our Army,” he said.

Gill said what lies before them is an opportunity to lead--which is both a heavy burden and a great honor.

“You are about to embark upon a journey in which you will be the author of your story of leadership,” Gill said. “And so I will ask: What kind of leader will you be?”

"I'm here to tell you [a leader is] not some idealistic character of a PhD-written book who they turned into a movie character played by a Hollywood actor. The leader we want to follow is sitting right here. The leader our nation needs is you," he said.

Gill added that leadership is not a popularity contest.

"In fact, you'll often be very unpopular when you hold the line. Dare to be great. We want you to lead us. Is it daunting? Absolutely. Will you stumble? For sure. But you're now well prepared to take on the challenges of Army leadership in every facet of your being."

The ceremony included a video presentation with congratulations from Col. Kevin E. McHugh, U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College commandant.

“You have learned what it means to lead under pressure, to overcome obstacles and to push beyond your own perceived limits,” McHugh said.

“Beginning today, your influence will guide future leaders, will train Solders, and will shape combat operations at all echelons. As you transition to your next phase, remember that this is a marathon, and not a sprint. This is your journey of personal and professional growth through lifelong learning,” McHugh said.

The WOCS course assesses Soldiers’ mental fortitude, emotional resilience and physical stamina and determines whether they can meet stringent standards required to serve effectively in the dynamic environments where the Army operates. It tests character and skill.

A key lesson taught is the ability to adapt and overcome adversity, emphasizing how to lead by example and embody professionalism and expertise. Candidates learn to thrive in austere environments, because warrant officers manage complex operational elements.

During the ceremony, families came forward to pin their graduates’ new insignia on their uniforms. Afterward, the warrant officers faced the crowd and recited the Oath of Office as a group, which garnered resounding applause from the audience.

Upon graduation from WOCS, candidates are appointed as an officer in the U.S. Army at the rank of Warrant Officer 1. The warrant officers will now move on to their specific Warrant Officer Basic Course, a final step before their first assignments.