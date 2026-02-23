Fort Jackson drill sergeant sentenced to prison for sexual misconduct with trainees under his supervision

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – An Army drill sergeant pleaded guilty for sexual misconduct with trainees and other crimes during his court-martial Feb. 18 at the Fort Jackson Courtroom.



Staff Sgt. Charles S. Gipson, 35, a human resources specialist serving as a drill sergeant assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 165th Infantry Brigade, specifically pleaded guilty to five specifications of prohibited relationships with trainees, seven specifications of failure to obey a lawful order, two specifications of extramarital sexual contact and one specification of pandering – encouraging a person to engage in sexual acts for money and items of value. There are three victims in this case.



The military judge sentenced him to 12 months in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



Per the terms of the plea agreement, the government dismissed the charges for abusive sexual contact and assault consummated by a battery.



In June 2023, the first victim trainee reported to her chain of command that Gipson touched her genitals over the clothes without consent and also sent her sexually explicit photos and messages via text and Tik Tok. Drill sergeants notified Military Police investigators who initiated an investigation which was soon joined by special agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



While conducting a lawful forensic examination of Gipson’s cellular phone, investigators found text messages and sexually explicit videos and images that were sent to two other victim trainees he was pursuing.



When interviewed by investigators, Gipson admitted to offering trainees money and other items of value if they agreed to engage in sexual acts while being filmed.



Gipson was a new drill sergeant at Fort Jackson and this was his first cycle of trainees. The misconduct occurred multiples times in the Company’s offices and barracks, and also inside a government van from March through June 2023.



“Trainees arrive at Fort Jackson in pursuit of their goals and dreams of being an American Soldier. Our drill sergeants at Fort Jackson work tirelessly to facilitate the transformation of a trainee into an American Soldier; however, this is one rare instance where one drill sergeant abused his power and position over trainees,” said Lt. Col. Amanda Beckham, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “There are consequences when drill sergeants do not adhere to the Army’s policies concerning trainees, and this court-martial is indicative of the repercussions that drill sergeants may face if they violate those policies.”



Gipson will serve his confinement at the Northwestern Joint Regional Correctional Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Jackson Resident Agency and Fort Jackson Military Police investigators. It was prosecuted by Beckham and Capt. Madison Friedrich, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Jackson.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

