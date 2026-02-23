NUWC Division, Keyport Engineering Week: Employee Spotlight on Rikard Moseng Your browser does not support the audio element.

It’s National Engineers Week – a week of recognition to celebrate the power of engineering and the people who make it possible! Each day this week we will spotlight one of our Keyport teammates as we celebrate engineers who make a difference every day.



Meet Rikard Moseng, a Lead General Engineer with the Test and Evaluation Department at NUWC Division, Keyport, who describes his experience in the field as “getting to do real science every day.”



Rik learned as a sophomore in college that his love of building things and writing code was much more significant than his love for biochemistry. That realization helped bring his career choice into focus and lead him to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering with a concentration in Computer Engineering from George Fox University in 2011. He continued his education at the Naval Post Graduate School, where he earned a Graduate Certificate in Anti-Submarine Warfare in 2016 and a master’s degree in Engineering Acoustics in 2018.



After joining Keyport in 2011 through the Naval Acquisition Development Program, Rik immediately began contributing to range development projects and as he puts it, “graduated” in 2014 to a Keyport employee. He credits the NADP for the opportunity and experience he gained from working with a variety of experts. His rotations included time at a program office in Washington D.C., collaborations with experts from Penn State Applied Research Laboratory, and work across multiple departments at Keyport.



Rik’s daily responsibilities ensure what others have built to meet the needs of the Navy works the way it is intended to in the real world. “My job lets me help design tests, make measurements, and analyze results.”

For those interested in pursuing a career in engineering Rik shares some sage advice he received from a professor: “No one starts out expecting to go into the field of underwater acoustics, and you must be open-minded to things you might not expect.”



For those interested in an engineering career Rik shares this bit of advice, “Never stop learning! There is so much more to the world than you get to see in undergrad. From his experience he shares this valuable lesson, “The more I know, the more I don’t know. The more I know that I don’t know, the more I know that I want to know.”