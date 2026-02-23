Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing Executes Swift Mutual Aid Fire Response at Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Airmen of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, responded just before 7 p.m. Feb. 22, 2026, to contain a rapidly spreading brush fire located on the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport airfield. The fire, which burned nearly 10 acres of grass surrounding the airfield, ignited shortly after an engine issue on a departing commercial aircraft and expanded quickly due to wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Fire attack operations began at approximately 6:48 p.m., and the blaze was brought fully under control by 7:29 p.m.

Firefighters from the wing worked alongside the Savannah Fire Department, Pooler Fire-Rescue, Garden City Fire Department and Chatham County EMS to contain the fire and support the safe recovery of the aircraft, which declared an in-flight emergency and rerouted for landing. All passengers were reported safe.

“This fire was an atypical response for our fire department,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Tharrington, 165th Fire Department chief. “Although we deal with small brushfires here and there, they are never this size or this aggressive.”

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Giuseppe Sirigu, a lead firefighter with the 165th Fire Department, said the crew immediately recognized the severity of the situation upon arrival.

“My initial thought arriving on scene was that this was a huge, fast-moving grass fire driven by strong winds, with heavy smoke reducing visibility,” said Sirigu. “We began applying water with a fog pattern to let the wind help disperse it, then switched to a straight stream to gain more distance on the fire.”

Tharrington emphasized the teamwork that defined the response, noting constant coordination with the airport airfield manager and on-scene firefighters and first responders.

“The support from our mutual aid partners was amazing,” Tharrington said. “While the event occurred, we were communicating with the airfield manager at the airport and other on-scene first responders to ensure a successful end to this fire with limited to no damage to the airfield or surrounding structures.”

According to Tharrington, this event was multi-layered. Not only was there a brush fire happening on the airfield, but there was also an in-flight emergency with the aircraft that had the engine issue and had to return back to the airport.

“Once the firefighters from other stations arrived, they took over the brush fire scene and we were able to shift our focus to the aircraft that was able to return and land safely,” said Sirigu. “Our team shifted to the aircraft to check for engine damage, tire integrity and hot brakes, and to ensure all passengers were safe.”

“It was controlled chaos, but everyone fit into the puzzle professionally,” said Sirigu.

Many on-scene, like Sirigu, agreed that it felt like controlled chaos at times, but everyone fit into the puzzle professionally & in the end no one was hurt and no damage to surrounding structures occurred.

“Our Airmen and civilian fire fighters did a great job snapping into action and taking on this challenge that they don’t typically see at this location,” Tharrington said.

The incident served as a real-world demonstration of the Georgia Air National Guard’s readiness to support the local community while operating as part of a broader emergency response network.

“The men and women of the 165th Fire Department did a tremendous job responding to this fire,” said Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard. “Their excellent reaction time demonstrates why this unit needs to be manned and always equipped to 100 percent to respond to significant events like these when time is of the essence.”

The 165th Airlift Wing is co-located with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and maintains a 24/7 fire department capable of responding to aircraft emergencies and airfield incidents. Leaders said the quick containment of the fire reflected both the preparedness of Georgia Air National Guard Airmen and the strength of longstanding mutual aid partnerships with regional first responders.