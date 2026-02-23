Fort Drum honors retiring 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members honored seven 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers with 143 combined years of military service during a retirement ceremony Feb. 27 in the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy auditorium. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 27, 2026) -- Fort Drum community members honored seven 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers with 143 combined years of military service during a retirement ceremony Feb. 27 in the Command Sgt. Maj. Southern “Buddy” Hewitt Noncommissioned Officer Academy auditorium.

Retirees:

Chief Warrant Officer III Fonton G. Burgos, 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade

Chief Warrant Officer III Thomas K. Caudill, 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade

First Sgt. Timothy J. Breen, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery

First Sgt. Jason M. Grammo, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher W. Fondren, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery

Sgt. 1st Class Eric L. Gillespie, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team

Sgt. 1st Class, Jeramiah A. Maynard, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery

Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, served as guest speaker and thanked the retirees for their decades of dedicated service.

“After a career of constant motion, the stillness of this moment can feel profound, heavy, and even overwhelming,” he said. “But as you stand on the brink of a new chapter, know this with absolute certainty:You made a difference.Your leadership has shaped the future of our Army, and your impact will reverberate for years to come as the Soldiers you mentored rise through the ranks to fill your shoes.”

Adler also applauded the families who served alongside the retirees throughout their careers.

“While we thank you for your incredible service,we also know that a Soldier's journey is not walked alone,” he said. “To the spouses, children, and family members here today: you are the bedrock upon which these careers were built. For every missed birthday, every anniversary spent apart, and every worry-filled night, you have served, too. Your resilience and sacrifice have made this day possible.”

Having accomplished thousands of missions in uniform, retirees can still make lasting contributions to the Army by sharing their stories with others and inspiring future generations of Soldiers.

“Our nation needs you to,” Adler said. “Less than one percent of Americans serve in the military, creating a gap between the civilian world and the men and women who protect it. You are the bridge. Go back to your hometowns, or start a new adventure somewhere else, and tell people what you did. Tell them about the discipline, the camaraderie, and the sense of purpose. But most importantly, tell them about your Soldiers – their courage, their triumphs, and their incredible spirit in training and in combat.”

Adler recalled listening to his uncles share their experiences from Vietnam, but what stuck with him was how they described the unbreakable bonds they forged and the pride they felt for having served. “Their stories inspired me to raise my own hand, and I enlisted in 1995 before commissioning in 2003, and I am still serving all these years later because of their impact on me,” he said. “Your stories hold that same power. They are the seeds that will inspire the next generation of leaders to answer the call.”

Adler said the retirement ceremony marks the official transition from Soldier to civilian, which can be a powerful feeling to process. He advised the retirees to pause and appreciate the moment.

“Today is a milestone you have earned through decades of sweat, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment,” he said. “So please, slow down. Take it all in. Look at the faces of your loved ones, feel the pride in this moment, and allow yourself to enjoy this victory. Take the extra photo, give another hug to those that you love, and just enjoy the moment.”

Photos from the ceremony are available at http://www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720332273294.