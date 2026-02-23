Fort Hood, central Texas partners earn top honors from Texas Chapter of APWA

Photo By Christine Luciano | From left, Texas Chapter president of the American Public Works Association Richard Mendoza; Brian Dosa, Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works director; and APWA National President Vic Bianes, stand with the Professional Manager of the Year Award for Grounds and Facilities Feb. 3, 2026, at the TX-APWA Public Workshop and Equipment Roadeo at Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Christine Luciano, Fort Hood DPW Environmental) see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Chapter of the American Public Works Association recognized Fort Hood and its regional partners with multiple prestigious awards, highlighting leadership, collaboration and sustainability that directly support Soldiers, families and surrounding communities. Among the honors at the TX-APWA Public Workshop and Equipment Roadeo, Feb. 3, were the Professional Manager of the Year Award for Grounds and Facilities, presented to Brian Dosa, director of Public Works at Fort Hood, and the Sustainability Practices Award, presented to the Central Texas Regional Water Team representing Fort Hood and the cities of Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen and Nolanville.

Dosa was recognized for more than 15 years of exceptional leadership overseeing one of the Department of the Army’s largest and most complex public works operations. Since assuming duties as director of Public Works in 2010, Dosa has led an organization responsible for thousands of facilities, hundreds of miles of roadways and critical infrastructure that strengthens mission readiness for III Armored Corps and tenant units.

“I am honored to be recognized, as it is a direct reflection on our amazing team and the work we do together to support the Soldiers, units and families of The Great Place,” Dosa said. “For more than 15 years it’s been my privilege to lead and serve with an amazing team of hard-working professionals who exhibit selfless service each and every day.”

Dosa emphasized leadership and people remain the cornerstone of effective public works management.

“The most important thing that we do is leading our team,” he said. “Be technically sound but strive to grow and develop as a leader. Caring for your people is essential; your team can only do its job and succeed if you provide leadership, resources and care.”

Balancing mission readiness, infrastructure demands and safety is a daily challenge, and Dosa noted safety is nonnegotiable. “It’s key to understand the Army’s mission and priorities and focus our resources and efforts to support these; see ourselves and understand the current condition of our facilities and infrastructure; and use our limited resources wisely to get the most out of what we have,” Dosa said. “Safety is part of taking care of people — nothing we do is worth putting the health or life of our teammates at risk.”

The Sustainability Practices Award recognized the extraordinary regional collaboration that protected the drinking water supply for more than 265,000 residents during one of the most strategically sensitive water events.

The Central Texas Regional Water Team coordinated across military and municipal boundaries to implement Stage 4 conservation measures during peak demand periods, including the end of the school year and Memorial Day week.

This effort required shared communication strategies, synchronized public messaging and transparent communication, demonstrating a model of regional cooperation rarely seen at this scale.

Kristina Ramirez, city engineer for the City of Harker Heights, credited long-standing relationships for the team’s success.

“Our community partners have worked closely together as part of the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership since 2008,” Ramirez said. “As a result of that longtime collaboration, the partners knew who to reach out to during this event in order to make timely decisions.”

She added consistent, shared messaging made a measurable difference for effective communication.

“The ability for the community partners to agree to publish the same public notice material and to provide that information in a timely manner increased the level of service to the members within our region,” Ramirez said.

For smaller communities, the partnership proved especially impactful. Roxanne Flores, community outreach coordinator for the City of Nolanville emphasized the value of shared resources and trust.

“Collaboration through the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership created a space where communities could truly support one another by sharing resources, ideas and encouragement,” Flores said. “For small cities like Nolanville, collaborating with our neighbors greatly strengthened our ability to serve residents while building meaningful connections across the region.”

Anna Rodriguez, executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, highlighted how unified communication helped build public confidence.

“Because the message was unified and reinforced across multiple trusted sources, residents were not only informed but confident in what to expect, which greatly contributed to the project’s success,” Rodriguez said. “Being part of this team means being part of relationships built on time, trust, and shared commitment. The Cen-Tex partners genuinely enjoy working together and deeply care about one another’s communities. We understand that true collaboration leads to meaningful success because we communicate, support one another, and work side-by-side year-round — not just on a single project.”

APWA National President Vic Bianes praised Fort Hood and its partners for their breadth of achievements across multiple award categories.

“Oftentimes we don’t take the time to recognize our public works professionals,” Bianes said. “I know Fort Hood, you do the same thing that we do out in the cities — providing essential services to the people who truly need it. You’ve won several awards here today, and it’s wonderful that you’re here.”

Bianes also emphasized the importance of the relationship between APWA and military installations, and welcoming Fort Hood at the largest public works conference in North America later this year in Houston.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the military and acknowledging all the work you do on your military footprints, taking care of those servicemen and women,” he said.