    Forging the Future: A Partnership in Education and Service

    Mr. Howard Lattimore, the North Carolina of Public Instruction engages with students

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Story by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    In a significant display of community and collaboration, Mr. Howard Lattimore, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction military liaison, met with Lt. Col. Vincent Burlazzi, the commander of Raleigh Recruiting Battalion, to discuss pivotal upcoming events. The engagement, held at Overhills High School, underscores the strong ties between the military and local educational institutions. This visit provided a valuable opportunity for military leadership to connect with the school community, fostering a supportive environment for students and highlighting the shared commitment to preparing the next generation for success.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
