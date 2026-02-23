Space Base Delta 1 strengthens installation security through drone detection efforts.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Space Base Delta 1 is strengthening installation security through counter–small unmanned aerial system detection efforts designed to protect Airmen, Guardians and the critical infrastructure that supports the space mission.

The installation maintains the ability to detect drones operating in or near its airspace in accordance with federal law and Federal Aviation Administration authorities. Early awareness allows leaders to understand what is happening above the installation and evaluate potential risks before they affect people, facilities or operations.

“Early detection provides leadership with critical information to maintain situational awareness and assess potential risks,” said Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Spaeder, 21st Security Forces Squadron superintendent. “That awareness strengthens our overall security posture and informs base defense discussions, ensuring we remain proactive in protecting the installation.”

Beyond detection, the installation maintains authorized capabilities to protect its people, facilities and critical resources when necessary. Any response is carried out in accordance with federal law and established authorities.

While technology plays an important role, community members also contribute to installation security. Timely reporting of suspicious drone activity through established channels helps Security Forces and partner agencies gain better awareness of activity in and around the installation.

Community members can report suspicious drone activity near the installations to the Base Defense Operations Center Peterson Space Force Base at 719-556-4000 or the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station BDOC at 719-474-3311.

“Notification from the public is often the most critical first step in our response,” Spaeder said. “While we maintain detection capabilities, community members play an essential role by reporting suspicious drone activity or operators when they see them. That information helps us build a clearer operational picture.”

SBD 1 works closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to strengthen coordination related to drone activity. Information sharing and established partnerships ensure a unified approach when concerns arise.

Security Forces Airmen remain at the center of the installation’s layered defense. As defenders of the space mission, they safeguard weapon system infrastructure, protect personnel and secure the resources that enable space operations. Their vigilance helps ensure operations continue safely and without interruption.

“Our space capability starts on the ground,” said Senior Airman Zachary Young, 21st SFS response force member and counter–UAS subject matter expert. “Security Forces defenders are essential to ensuring our mission can operate without disruption.”

The SBD 1 C-sUAS program’s primary objective is to unify cutting-edge technologies and operational capabilities to ensure force protection, security, and dominance in the sUAS domain.

Through detection, partnerships and a vigilant defense posture, SBD 1 continues to protect its people and preserve the reliability of space operations.

