Ramstein AB, RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, civil engineers exercise airfield repairment Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE FELTWELL, England -- To strengthen operational readiness and develop leadership skills among the career field, the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron partnered with the 100th CES and 435th Construction Training Squadron for an airfield damage repair exercise Feb. 25.

Airmen from the three squadrons were integrated into combined teams and challenged to develop cohesive repair strategies while working toward shared objectives. The training focused on ensuring personnel can rapidly assess, prioritize and repair damaged airfield surfaces to sustain flight operations in contingency environments.

The scenario at RAF Feltwell required rapid repair of a simulated airfield with structural damage. Teams were required to assess damage, allocate resources and execute repairs in a coordinated manner to restore operational capability.

By integrating multiple career fields into a single training event, the exercise strengthened cross-functional coordination and technical proficiency.

“This is a good example of how the agile combat employment concept would apply in the CE world,” said 2nd Lt. Baris Demirbas, 48th CES operations engineering deputy. “Our job is to get this airfield operational as quickly as possible, and we’re simulating the repair aspect of that rapidly.”

Under the guidance of prime base engineer emergency force managers (BEEF), participants trained on numerous repair techniques, gaining experience in both traditional and rapid-response methods. The multi-approach training enhanced adaptability and reinforced the ability to operate effectively under time-sensitive conditions.

The Prime BEEF program focuses on core competencies across multiple civil engineer specialties and provides the full range of engineering support required to establish, operate and maintain contingency air bases.

This training also replicates how Airmen would respond in a deployed environment and how they’re able to play a vital role in mission success. For civil engineers across United States Air Forces Europe - Air Forces in Africa, flexibility and time management play a vital role in airfield damage repairs.

“Working with the Ramstein team and Lakenheath has been a real pleasure,” said Airman Dylan Hughley, 100th CES pavement and equipment journeyman. “We got guys with a lot of experiences from different crafts, and they’re pouring their knowledge into us and we're able to soak it in and implement it.”

The successful completion of the exercise restored full functionality to the mock airfield and reinforced interoperability between the three squadrons. The joint training effort enhanced overall mission readiness and ensured participating Airmen remain prepared to respond to airfield damage in deployed or combat environments.