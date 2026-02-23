Fullerton Promoted to Chief Master Sergeant Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Master Sgt. Dustin Fullerton was promoted to the rank of chief master sergeant during a ceremony at the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron on Feb. 22, 2026.



Promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant is a significant milestone, as it’s the highest enlisted rank and only held by one percent of the enlisted force.



The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Benjamin Ortega, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, who stressed the importance of senior enlisted leaders in a unit and the mentorship they provide to both the enlisted and officer ranks.



“It changes your life as a lieutenant,” said Ortega. “Growing up, that was engraved into my brain when I was in OTS, you will get to a unit, you will get a chief, and that chief is going to mentor you.’ So, today I want to thank you for stepping up.”



Also in attendance was Col. David Borden, 434th Mission Support Group commander, as well as members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing command team, including Col. Jon Bergman, 434th ARW commander, Col. Michael Albert, 434th ARW deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Noel Price, 434th ARW command chief.



“I look forward to seeing what you do for this organization and for the chiefs as well, I love having new blood come in,” said Price. “Some of us [chiefs] are set in our ways, but it’s having those new people come in and challenge us to get outside of our comfort zones.”



Fullerton currently serves as the 434th CES engineering flight chief, and prior to this position he served as the 434th CES heavy repair section chief. During his 20-year career, he deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Deliberate Resolve, Freedom Sentinel and Enduring Sentinel.



Reflecting on his promotion, Fullerton thanked those in attendance and took a moment to share a personal story on self-preservation. He said when he was a senior airman, he failed his career development courses and was forced to cross-train into a new career field, and shortly following this he was passed on deployment.

At this time in his career, he said he “didn’t feel like he was going anywhere.”



“If you’re feeling that in this moment or ever do so in the future, press forward, because you have no idea what the future can hold,” said Fullerton. “Everyone’s tomorrow has the potential to change their future.

Lastly, Fullerton ended the ceremony with a message to the Airmen and his goals for the unit.



“We are Airmen first,” said Fullerton. “It’s what sets us apart…We are different because we wear [the uniform]. I will do my best to portray that to you while I am out in front of you and when I am not. That is my goal for you and this unit.”