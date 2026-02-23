(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARINE DEPOT MAINTENANCE COMMAND (MDMC) AND OSHKOSH DEFENSE, LLC ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE VEHICLE SUSTAINMENT AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING SUPPORT

    Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) undergoes depot-level rebuild at Production Plant Albany, Marine Depot Maintenance Command.

    Photo By Hydea Collins | A Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) undergoes depot-level rebuild at

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Story by Jennifer Napier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    The United States Marine Corps’ Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) has entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Oshkosh Defense, LLC to strengthen sustainment, material support, and advanced manufacturing collaboration in support of U.S. Marine Corps vehicle platforms.

    The partnership establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration and material support for Marine Corps vehicles, kits, and upgrades produced by Oshkosh Defense. The agreement enables expanded integration between the Marine Corps Organic Industrial Base and a key industry partner responsible for fielded tactical vehicle systems.

    Under the terms of the partnership, MDMC will provide additively manufactured parts to Oshkosh Defense for prototype and experimental applications, as well as approved production and fielded materiel replacement requirements. The partnership also includes materiel support through the manufacture and delivery of assembled or fabricated components, in addition to collaborative efforts focused on networked additive manufacturing and distributed 3D printing initiatives.

    “This partnership strengthens the sustainment ecosystem that supports Marine Corps vehicle readiness,” said Col. Nicolas Lozar, commanding officer, Marine Depot Maintenance Command. “By aligning our depot-level manufacturing capabilities with Oshkosh Defense’s production expertise, we enhance responsiveness, reduce risk associated with supply chain disruptions, and reinforce the readiness of Marine Corps tactical vehicle fleets.”

    The agreement establishes a task-based, reimbursable framework that allows Oshkosh Defense to leverage MDMC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise, and quality management systems in support of vehicle sustainment requirements. MDMC operates under ISO 9001:2008 quality standards for applicable work performed under the partnership.

    The collaboration also advances joint development of networked additive manufacturing solutions, enabling distributed production concepts that increase flexibility and resiliency across the sustainment enterprise. Through this partnership, MDMC expands utilization of its additive and traditional manufacturing capabilities while supporting lifecycle sustainment of critical Marine Corps ground systems.

    

